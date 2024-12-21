Is Everton vs Chelsea on TV? How to watch Premier League clash

Everton host Chelsea in a Premier League game that takes place on Sunday afternoon but isn't televised in the UK – here's our guide on how to watch Everton vs Chelsea live streams wherever you are in the world.

Everton vs Chelsea key information • Date: Sunday, December 22, 2024 • Kick-off time: 2pm GMT / 9am ET • Venue: Goodison Park, Liverpool • TV channels: USA Network (US) • Streams: Sling TV (US), Fubo (Canada), Optus (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Everton face their second tough fixture in a row but, after holding Arsenal to a goalless draw last weekend, they'll be hopeful of putting up resistance against another of the league's top sides.

Chelsea, however, are the league's top scorers, and while Arsenal have leaned on set-pieces this season, Enzo Maresca's side have terrorised defences with their free-flowing attacking performances.

Chelsea go into this round of fixtures second in the table, with the chance to move top with a win, albeit for a potentially short period as Liverpool prepare to play later on Sunday. Everton, meanwhile, are once again scrapping near the bottom of the table in 16th. At the opposite end of the spectrum to Chelsea, they are the second lowest goal scorers in the league, but they have ground out points when they've been at their organised best in defence.

Read on for all the information on how to watch Everton vs Chelsea online and on TV, wherever you are in the world.

Can I watch Everton vs Chelsea in the UK?

Unfortunately, for viewers in the UK, Everton vs Chelsea is not being televised in the UK.

The game is being played on Sunday at 2pm but that does not mean it's in a TV slot. In fact, it's because Chelsea were in action on Thursday evening in the UEFA Conference League, meaning a Saturday fixture would not give them adequate time to recover.

At first, the game would have been part of the Saturday 3pm TV blackout in the UK, and it's move to Sunday doesn't change the fact that it can't be shown on TV.

Watch Everton vs Chelsea in the US

In the US, you can watch Everton vs Chelsea on cable TV channel USA Network, or via a cord-cutting streaming service.

Despite being part of the same NBC stable, Premier League games on USA Network are not available live on the broadcasting giant's streaming platform, Peacock. That means that to watch online, you're looking at a cord-cutter – which offers TV channels in online packages.

Sling TV is one of the leading and cheapest services, starting from $40 a month for the Sling Blue package, which gets you USA Network. Fubo is another option, costing $79.99 a month (discounted to $44.99 for your first month), but it does get you more live sport.

Other cord-cutting services that carry USA Network include YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV Stream.

How to watch Everton vs Chelsea from anywhere

Not going to be at home this weekend? Fear not, as one piece of kit may be able to help you watch Everton vs Chelsea. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, which is handy for watching football on the move.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to back home, and it also comes with added internet security benefits.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Watch Everton vs Chelsea streams globally

Can I watch Everton vs Chelsea in Canada? Canadians can watch Everton vs Chelsea on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada, with all games shown. Prices start from $24.99 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Everton vs Chelsea in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Everton vs Chelsea on Optus Sport, which also carries all Premier League games. A monthly subscription costs $24.99.

Can I watch Everton vs Chelsea in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch Everton vs Chelsea on Sky Sport Now.

Can I watch Everton vs Chelsea in Africa? You can watch Everton vs Chelsea in Africa on beIN Sports or on Super Sport, depending on which country you're in.

For more information on global Premier League broadcasters, check out our guide on How to watch Premier League live streams from anywhere in the world in 2024/25.