‘Kits for Clubs’: Lyle & Scott’s new grassroots football campaign will see thousands of footballers given stunning kits for free

Premium lifestyle brand Lyle & Scott have announced an incredible commitment to support grassroots football across the world. It will begin with a seven-figure investment from the brand in the first year, with their Kits for Clubs campaign growing to offer new kits to tens of thousands of amateur players in seasons to come.

The campaign has been inspired by the growing financial chasm between the grassroots game and elite football.



Commercial revenue at the top of the pyramid has reached astronomical levels and Lyle & Scott recognise that the heroes of amateur football are at risk of being overlooked. Poor trickle down of funds hits small communities who are often the ones left to prop up local clubs.

Lyle & Scott have been ‘grassroots’ since the 60s, and a football terrace-mainstay since the 80s. Their new campaign will invest in the next generation of players and the future of football as a diverse and inclusive sport.

So how does it work?



Clubs apply via this short online form then an expert panel reviews applications individually before deciding which teams to kit out. Whether it’s 5-a-side or 11-a-side, freestylers or pub teams, your team could be running out in these wonderful Lyle & Scott kits for free.

(Image credit: Lyle & Scott)

As you might expect from a fashion brand with 149 years of fashion heritage behind it, the kits are stunning. Designed in-house and developed via the brand’s long-established production processes, they pay homage to Lyle & Scott’s fashion and football background.

There’s familiar Argyle patterns, striking thistle-inspired designs and classic variations to choose from. The Lyle & Scott black, gold, and white compliment the elevated designs and expertly bring together premium fashion and the beautiful game.

Each kit has been hand-finished in Hawick, Scotland, the brand’s hometown. There will be number customisation for the individual players in your team and if your club is newly formed Lyle & Scott will even go the extra mile and design a club crest.

(Image credit: Lyle & Scott)

“I am so proud of this initiative,” explains Lyle & Scott, Brand & Marketing Director Ben Gunn. “I know first-hand how tough funding and support at grassroots is. Football is a common language the world shares and is an important part of Lyle & Scott’s 149 years of history.

“Football shirts are a powerful thing and being fortunate enough to play and enjoy watching football throughout my life I associate important life lessons and memories with different football kits. Not only that, but a team also wearing a full, matching kit feels great and creates a tribal sense of identity. It gives confidence, regardless of level, and instils a feeling of pride that we at Lyle & Scott know is so important when playing the most popular game in the world.

“Football creates cultures and friendships; it gives kids a home and something to do after school. We are starting at the bottom with grassroots and building to the top, realising that the time for change is now.

“There are so many grassroots football teams that are close to collapse due to lack of funding, we feel it is extremely important to support change through football and want to help alleviate some of the stress that new kit can provide to parents and families.



“Within football, the rich get richer and to be truly inclusive means being democratic. We value inclusivity and diversity. As an underdog ourselves, we will champion those that need a voice and support, not just the privileged few, for whom it is just another commercial lever.”

To be clear, this isn’t a one season wonder. Kits for Clubs will be developed and grown by Lyle & Scott for years, supporting the funding and infrastructure that grassroots football desperately needs.

Applications for kits can be made now, so what are you waiting for? Share your club’s story - Visit kitsforclubs.lyleandscott.com and you could be pulling on one of these beautiful kits this season.

