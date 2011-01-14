La Liga Loca's bottle-chucking, wheeler-dealing weekend predictions

Saturday

Villarreal (3rd) v Osasuna (15th)

JuanfranÃ¢ÂÂs departure for AtlÃÂ©tico Madrid means that there is no-one left in the Osasuna squad who can whack in those beloved hoofed balls into the box for the side on Saturday evening. Then again, an injury to Walter Pandiani means that thereÃ¢ÂÂs no-one there to get on the end of them, any way.

Meanwhile, VillarrealÃ¢ÂÂs Cani got his red card rescinded after the footballer half-heartedly chucked a bottle in JosÃÂ© MourinhoÃ¢ÂÂs direction, last weekend, in response to the maniac Madrid managerÃ¢ÂÂs technical area invasion, allowing the midfielder to take part - and score - in his sideÃ¢ÂÂs wonderfully insane 3-3 draw against Sevilla in the Copa del Rey, on Wednesday.

LLL Prediction - Home win (a big one)

Getafe (7th) v Real Sociedad (12th)

As Getafe tend to buy low and sell high - the direct opposite of Real Madrid, rather neatly - the club has become quite the minx in the transfer market with the kind of wheeling and dealing that would leave Harry Redknapp breathless - before telling you curtly to eff off when asked his opinion on the clubÃ¢ÂÂs prowess, no doubt.

Getafe have already been the busiest of beavers by snapping up a couple of out-of-contract freebies for next summer. The first is striker, Diego Castro, from Sporting who could well be replacing Juan AlbÃÂ­n, with the forward perhaps moving to Italy for a juicy fee.

The second player who looks set to join the Coliseum ranks in June is Deportivo midfielder, Juan RodrÃÂ­guez, who is likely to fill the boots of the rather excellent Derek Boateng. But in even better news for the club, this week, it was announced that Javier Arizmendi is set to be out of action until March to the response of hats being thrown into the air in Getafe town centre.

LLL Prediction - Home win

Real Zaragoza (20th) v Levante (17th)

If Zaragoza owner, Agapito Iglesias, was given a dog to look after then the puppy social services would take away the squealing, mewling creature within days. Unfortunately, no such service exists for football clubs in Spain. If that were the case then AtlÃÂ©tico Madrid would have become the oldest foster child in the world.



The construction magnate (what else) follows the ever so fashionable policy of not paying his players and then hiring and firing the managers on a very regular basis who unsurprisingly canÃ¢ÂÂt get anything out of them.

The Aragonese outfit were largely abused and ridiculed for a horrendously limp performance last weekend in a 4-0 defeat at Espanyol. This week, the story came out of why the Zaragoza playersÃ¢ÂÂ hearts may not really have been in the game at all - the familiar story in la Liga of salary promises not being honoured.

The current squad - and those who were lucky enough to leave over the summer - are still owed money from last season, as well as the current one, which has caused a bit of a dressing room bust-up, claim Marca, with some fuming footballers calling for a strike on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Iglesias has said that the cash-strapped nature of the club is largely the fault of the local government who should do more - meaning donate tax payers money - for the institution. Ã¢ÂÂItÃ¢ÂÂs good for Zaragoza and the community, I think we should all support the club,Ã¢ÂÂ claimed the owner.

LLL - Away win

Sporting (18th) v HÃÂ©rcules (11th)

Scores of students of business schools around the planet many soon be heading to Alicante to study the ingenious business model of HÃÂ©rcules which consists of almost zero costs but fantastic results, nonetheless.

MondayÃ¢ÂÂs impressive 4-1 win over AtlÃÂ©tico Madrid was achieved despite the issue of missing salary payments to the players not having been resolved, although Royston Drenthe has now gone back to (volunteer) work. Nevertheless, there may still be more trouble at tÃ¢ÂÂmill to come if the Alicante clubÃ¢ÂÂs economic issues are not fixed sharpish, predicts LLL.

Ã¢ÂÂIÃ¢ÂÂve never experienced anything like this,Ã¢ÂÂ admitted super striker, Nelson Valdez, on the curious ways of his current club.

LLL Prediction - Home win

Athletic Bilbao (9th) v Racing Santander (14th)

Very sad news from Racing this week with Oscar Serrano missing the rest of the season having only just returned from a seven month lay off due to a cruciate ligament problem. A recurrence of the same injury sees the very fancy midfielder needing another operation on the troublesome knee.

LLL Prediction - Home win

Sevilla (10th) v Espanyol (5th)

Whilst there has been much hullabaloo in the Madrid press about what JosÃÂ© Mourinho is going to do without Gonzalo HiguaÃÂ­n for the rest of the season other than moan at every opportunity, poor old Espanyol have been suffering in deep, media silence with the loss of Ã¢ÂÂseven goalsÃ¢ÂÂ Osvaldo who is out of action for two months.

The Italian-Argentinean tore a thigh muscle against Zaragoza, last week, but there was no grumbling from Prat-land on the strikerÃ¢ÂÂs absence. Ã¢ÂÂI have full confidence in the forwards we have and we are planning to sign a replacement,Ã¢ÂÂ chin-jutted Pochettino. Ã¢ÂÂIt has not crossed our minds for one second,Ã¢ÂÂ insisted the Espanyol coach as Sergio GarcÃÂ­a squealed delight in the background at the thought of more games.

LLL Prediction - Home win

Sunday

Valencia (4th) v Deportivo (13th)

Deportivo are currently 1-0 down in their Copa del Rey tie against AlmerÃÂ­a, but LLL has the future path for the Galician spirit grinders already mapped out. A 1-0 win against their opponents next Thursday and a penalty shoot out. After that itÃ¢ÂÂs back to back to victories against Barcelona and then Real Madrid through spot kicks to win the blinking thing.

From this point, Deportivo get to go global. A worrying thought for a Friday, indeed.

LLL Prediction - Home win

AlmerÃÂ­a (19th) v Real Madrid (2nd)

Now LLL was watching ThursdayÃ¢ÂÂs cup clash between Real Madrid and AtlÃÂ©tico in the stands and largely without video replays. It deliberately hasnÃ¢ÂÂt seen any press coverage, or headlines, or moans from Marca, so it is fairly untainted by calls of bias, incompetence, etc from the man in the middle. But the blog considers that a masterful refereeing performances in a wonderful match.

There were some huge tackles which were duly punished, but the referee, Mateu Lahoz, ignored much of the nothing challenges, faking, diving and general nonsense that takes place in games in la Liga and helped contribute to the crackling encounter by letting everything flow, as it were.

However, in about half an hours time, LLL is sure it will read that the morning papers do not agree with the blog. At all. But to quote the great Danny Baker, LLL is sometimes right, sometimes wrong, but always certain.

LLL Prediction - Home win

Barcelona (1st) v MÃÂ¡laga (16th)

Staring out at the readers of BarÃÂ§a barmy paper, Sport, every day is LluÃÂ­s MascarÃÂ³ - wearing what appears to be his decorating outfit. Either that or the hackÃ¢ÂÂs had an unfortunate accident with a job lot of Tippex.

The Sport writerÃ¢ÂÂs job is largely to write paranoid rants from the fringes of sanity about how everyone and everything outside of Barcelona is out to get the club. MascarÃÂ³Ã¢ÂÂs task this week was to defend Leo Messi winning the FIFA Player of the Year award and fend off the attacks from those nasty meanies in Madrid who were Ã¢ÂÂuckinÃ¢ÂÂ with his shiiÃ¢ÂÂ. The journo was given some timely help in this cause with three goals from Argentinean ace in the 5-0 Copa Del Rey victory against Betis.

Ã¢ÂÂA hat-trick to give evidence to the media cave. Messi made it clear, once again, that he deserves the Ballon dÃ¢ÂÂOr in perpetuity.Ã¢ÂÂ

LLL Prediction - Home win

Monday

AtlÃÂ©tico Madrid (6th) v Mallorca (8th)

Not that it seems to make any difference to their largely hopeless performances, but AtlÃÂ©tico Madrid are very unhappy indeed at having to play on a Monday evening for the third week in a row - an evening that is often, but unfairly, viewed as la LigaÃ¢ÂÂs take out the trash night. After all, if that were the case then Deportivo and Zaragoza would feature every week.

Nevertheless, having to play on Monday this weekend, and the last, has given Real Madrid a dayÃ¢ÂÂs advantage ahead of preparations for the dual Copa del Rey matches, although it could also be argued that Atleti have been handed one day more to get ready for their league game against Mallorca.

Ã¢ÂÂYou donÃ¢ÂÂt know who football is planned for in Spain, certainly not the fans,Ã¢ÂÂ pointed out Quique SÃÂ¡nchez Flores quite correctly ahead of a Madrid clash finishing at midnight on a Thursday.

LLL Prediction - Home win