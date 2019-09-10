No more ITV4: Premier Sports win La Liga UK TV rights rights

La Liga will be available to watch on UK television for the next three seasons on Premier Sports, it has been announced.

Spain's top flight has signed a three-year deal with Premier – who also have Serie A, Eredivisie and Scottish rights – with a match coverage available on the Premier Sports 1 & 2 channels from this weekend.

Furthermore, Premier Sports have also agreed to a dedicated new 24/7 La Liga channel, starting in January 2020.

The soon-to-be-launched LaLigaTV will be available as part of the Sky TV bundle and Premier Player OTT service for £11.99 per month (or £99 per year), while supporters will be able to add Premier Sports to their TV for £5.99 per month/£49 per year should they already have Sky TV.

La Liga coverage will also feature on the free-to-air version of the show (FreeSports) from next week, including selected match coverage and a weekly La Liga highlights show available to audiences in the UK and Ireland.

La Liga coverage was previously held by streaming service Eleven Sports, who allowed – with La Liga’s permission – certain matches to be broadcast on ITV4 following a drop in ratings.

Eleven Sports, who are owned by Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani, had beaten Sky to the rights for Spanish football in the UK at the start of the 2018/19 season. Sky had previously broadcasted regular La Liga match coverage as well as the popular highlights show, Revista de la Liga.

The disarray continued into the current campaign, as no rights holder secured exclusivity for the big kick-off. Instead, action from the first three matchdays was broadcast on ITV4 until Premier sealed their new deal.

While you're here, why not take advantage of our brilliant subscribers' offer? Get 5 issues of the world's greatest football magazine for £5 – the game's greatest stories and finest journalism direct to your door for less than a pint in London. Cheers!

NOW READ...

QUIZ! Can you name FIFA 20’s top 100-rated players?

LIST 8 teams who saw their seasons ruined through international breaks

WATCH Premier League live stream 2019/20: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world

New features you’ll love on FourFourTwo.com