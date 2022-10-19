Leicester City vs Leeds United live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for the Premier League clash

Leicester City vs Leeds United live stream and match preview, Thursday 20 October, 8.15pm BST

Looking for a Leicester City vs Leeds United live stream? We've got you covered.

Brendan Rodgers's side remain in the relegation zone after winning just one of their first 10 fixtures. Leicester (opens in new tab) no doubt hoped that a 4-0 thrashing of Nottingham Forest (opens in new tab) after the September international break would kick-start their campaign, but that has not been the case.

Leicester followed up that win with a disappointing 2-1 defeat by Bournemouth (opens in new tab), before being held to a 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace (opens in new tab) at the weekend. The Foxes were marginally the better team in that match, but they still failed to create enough clear-cut chances against Patrick Vieira's men.

Leicester have more than enough quality within their squad to climb out of the bottom three and up the table. But while Rodgers retains the backing of the club's hierarchy for now, a defeat on Thursday would see him come under renewed pressure.

Leeds (opens in new tab) are beginning to look over their shoulders at the bottom three after a run of six games without a win. There were positives for Jesse Marsch to take from his team's showing against Arsenal (opens in new tab) on Sunday, but Leeds nevertheless fell to a 1-0 defeat that leaves them just one point above the relegation zone ahead of this trip to the King Power Stadium.

The Whites will have to make do without Stuart Dallas, Adam Forshaw, Archie Gray and Leo Fuhr Hjelde on Thursday.

Leicester will be unable to call upon the services of James Maddison, who picked up his fifth yellow card of the campaign after being penalised for diving against Palace on Saturday. Ryan Bertrand, Jonny Evans, Wilfred Ndidi and Ricardo Pereira are all on the treatment table.

Form

Leicester City: DLWLL

Leeds United: LLDLD

Referee

Peter Bankes will be the referee for Leicester City vs Leeds United.

Stadium

Leicester City vs Leeds United will be played at King Power Stadium.

Other games

Fulham vs Aston Villa will also take place on Thursday night.

Kick-off and channel

Kick-off is at 8.15pm BST on Thursday 20 October and you can watch the match live on Amazon Prime (opens in new tab) in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

