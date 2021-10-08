Leicester City Women's squad: best player, manager, and WSL record

The Leicester City Women's squad are making their debut in the WSL this season. Having won the Women's Championship last year, they will be hoping to upset the balance of the top league in English women's football.

Leicester City Women's squad

GK: Demi Lambourne

GK: Kirstie Levell

GK: Sophie Harris

DF: Sam Tierney

DF: Abbie McManus

DF: Georgia Brougham

DF: Esmee de Graaf

DF: Sophie Howard

DF: Ashleigh Plumptre

DF: Jemma Purfield

MF: Molly Pike

MF: Charlie Devlin

MF: Sophie Barker

MF: Shannon O'Brien

MF: Connie Scofield

FW: Natasha Flint

FW: Jess Sigsworth

FW: Lachante Paul

FW: Paige Bailey-Gayle

FW: Abbi Grant

FW: Hannah Cain

Leicester City Women's squad: Squad profile

Leicester City have made recruited significantly in an attempt to elevate their Championship squad to one fit to compete in the Women's Super League. Leicester City FC only bought the club in 2020, turning it fully professional immediately, something that was a rarity at the time in the second division. Further investment has seen them move into state of the art training facilities and they will play the majority of their home games at the King Power this season. Emile Heskey is also heavily involved with the women's side as an ambassador.

Leicester have looked to bring in a range of players with WSL experience. Abbie McManus is one of the most notable signings having played for Manchester City and Manchester United, as well as having 17 England caps. She has been joined by Jess Sigsworth in moving from United to Leicester. Sigsworth was a prolific striker for Manchester United in the Women's Championship but has struggled for game time in the WSL. She will be looking to kickstart her career again in the Midlands.

Sigsworth will be partnered in attack by Leicester's stand out play, Natasha Flint. Flint came through the Manchester United youth system and made a handful of appearances for Manchester City before dropping out of the top two divisions of women's football entirely. She will be keen to show that she has the ability to be as dominant in the WSL as she has been in the Women's Championship.

Leicester City Women's squad: Who is Leicester City's best player?

Natasha Flint

Despite making her debut for Manchester City at 17, Natasha Flint was released by the club and ended up dropping down to the third tier of women's football. In the time since, she has gradually climbed the pyramid, scoring buckets of goals in the Women's National League and Championship. Flint will look to finally get the chance to establish herself in the Women's Super League.

Leicester City Women's squad: Who is Leicester City's manager?

Jonathan Morgan

Jonathan Morgan became manager of Leicester back in 2014 and in that time has led them from the fourth division of women's football to the very top. Under Morgan, Leicester have won the FA Women's Midlands Division One and the FA Women's Championship, as well as reaching the last four of the Continental Cup.

Leicester City Women's squad: Leicester City's WSL record

This will be Leicester City's first season in the WSL having been promoted after winning the Women's Championship.