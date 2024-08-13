Leicester squad for 2024/25: Steve Cooper's full team for the Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup

The Leicester squad for 2024/25 is targeting survival first and foremost, as they make their return to the Premier League.

Suffice to say, 2016 feels long ago. The tender warbles of Andrea Bocelli are but whispers in the wind these days – or perhaps more aptly, a more worrisome stormy breeze in Leicester.

Eight years, an FA Cup, three European seasons, one Stadio Olimpico semi-final and a pitiful (but crucially, rectified) relegation later, the plan is very simple for this Foxes side: survive.

The reality is less straightforward. They’ll be trying to do it as a newly-promoted club with a considerable points deduction, a third new manager in as many seasons, uncertainty in the transfer market and a squad that made harder work of Championship glory than casual glances would suggest. Equally, this kind of chaos – for better or worse – comes fairly standard at this club. Predictability is death.

And the first rule of last year? You don’t talk about last year. Leicester didn’t want to be in the Championship, shouldn’t have put themselves there and, mercifully for them, didn’t threaten their future by staying any longer than they needed to.

Enzo Maresca fulfilled his brief to get them straight back up, but a stubbornly dreary playing style and fretful run down the final stretch meant the relationship between boss and fans was always more strained than smitten.

But that was then. This year, there’s a new boss and challenge to rally around. Positivity will therefore be essential – both team and fans will need each other to keep the mood optimistic and avoid any ill feeling at the first sign of struggle.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Leicester squad for 2024/25

Leicester squad for 2024/25: Steve Cooper's full team

GK: Danny Ward

GK: Jakub Stolarczyk

GK: Mads Hermansen

GK: Daniel Iversen

DF: James Justin

DF: Wout Waes

DF: Conor Coady

DF: Victor Kristiansen

DF: Ricardo Pereira

DF: Jannik Vestergaard

DF: Luke Thomas

DF: Caleb Okoli

DF: Ben Nelson

MF: Harry Winks

MF: Hamza Choudhury

MF: Boubakary Soumare

MF: Wilfred Ndidi

MF: Kasey McAteer

MF: Wanya Marcal

MF: Bobby Decordova-Reid

MF: Michael Golding

FW: Jamie Vardy

FW: Stephy Mavididi

FW: Patson Daka

FW: Tom Cannon

FW: Facundo Buonanotte

FW: Abdul Fatawu

Leicester squad numbers for 2024/25

Swipe to scroll horizontally No. Player Position 1 Danny Ward GK 2 James Justin DF 3 Wout Faes DF 4 Conor Coady DF 7 Abdul Fatawu FW 8 Harry Winks MF 9 Jamie Vardy FW 10 Stephy Mavididi FW 16 Victor Kristiansen DF 17 Hamza Choudhury MF 20 Patson Daka FW 21 Ricardo Perreira DF 23 Jannik Vestergaard DF 24 Boubakary Soumare MF 25 Wilfred Ndidi MF 28 Tom Cannon FW 30 Mads Hermansen GK 31 Daniel Iversen GK 33 Luke Thomas DF 35 Kasey McAteer MF 40 Wanya Marcal MF 41 Jakub Stolarczyk GK 45 Ben Nelson DF - Caleb Okoli DF - Michael Golding MF - Bobby Decordova-Reid MF - Facundo Buonanotte FW

Leicester manager

Steve Cooper

Steve Cooper (Image credit: Getty Images)

Steve Cooper may be enshrined 28 miles down the M1, but the former Nottingham Forest boss must quickly attempt to foster a similar kind of atmosphere that made 23-year-old dreams come true at the City Ground. Pragmatic, progressive and fresh, he feels like a smart fit for this challenge ahead.

Leicester's key player

Mads Hermansen

Mads Hermansen (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mads Hermansen’s saves prevented more goals than any other goalkeeper in the Championship last season, but his footwork and brave style should also earn the 24-year-old plenty of admiring glances this term. Given Leicester’s defensive question marks, the Dane won’t be short of opportunities to impress.

One to watch

Abdul Fatawu

Abdul Fatawu (Image credit: Getty Images)

Livewire winger Abdul Fatawu has made his loan from Sporting permanent, following a successful second-tier campaign lit up by his dancing feet and deadly long-range shooting. At 20, the Ghanaian entertainer is going places.

The mood

Leicester fans are doing their best to search for signs of hope amid the debris. Still miffed at club powers for taking them down, mismanaging finances and then hiking up matchday ticket prices, there’s a sense that new boss Steve Cooper and his team could do a lot to curry favour if they set a tone and start brightly. It’s also why in a perverse kind of way, starting on minus points might… not be the worst thing?

For a fanbase that’s struggling to find faith and fervour in the immediate future, giving them something tangible to rail against may be the rocket that all parties need to launch a new era. But a good start will be paramount. The mood on Cooper has been quietly growing – now it’s on him to channel this sense of us-against-the-world into something serious on the pitch.

Most likely to...

Play in Europe: goalkeeper Danny Ward, who’s made 13 appearances for Wales since his last for Leicester.

Least likely to...

Tweet optimistically on the opening weekend: James Maddison, returning to the King Power with Spurs. The former Fox’s doomed “we’ll be absolutely fine” post (narrator: they were not fine) still haunts him.

View from the stands

David Bevan (@TheFosseWay)

Last season was job done. After a wobble, the end to the season was packed with joyous moments.

The big talking point is the level of our probable points deduction, and how it will affect morale and motivation for players and fans.

This season will be different because VAR is back! Can’t wait…

I won’t be happy unless we start to look like a well-run club again, getting back to making smart decisions off the pitch to help us on it.

Our key player will be Harry Winks, who looked like a Premier League player at Championship level and needs to prove it now.

Our most underrated player is Abdul Fatawu, presuming he joins permanently. The Premier League is about to find out...

Look out for Will Alves, an exciting wide player who may go out on loan but we can’t wait to see in blue.

Fans think our owner is still hugely appreciated, but in need of help to make better long-term decisions on the football side of things.

The opposition player I'd love here is Hull’s Jacob Greaves. Our biggest need is at centre-back and he looks the real deal.

The opposition player who grinds my gears is Diogo Jota, who always seems to score against us.

The active player I'd love to have back is Riyad Mahrez, who must fancy another crack at the Premier League...

The player I'd happily drive to another club is Danny Ward. We’re paying out big wages for multiple goalkeepers we don’t need.

The pantomime villain will be Enzo Maresca when we play Chelsea, although he did what was required.

The thing my club really gets right is the pre-match build-up featuring local boys Kasabian and Jersey Budd.The one change I'd make would be bringing in more football expertise at board level.

Our season ticket prices are somewhat controversial, with a new £25 charge for a physical card sowing major discontent.

I'm least looking forward to playing Manchester City, the kind of elite club we’ve not had to bother with for the past year.

We'll finish 17th. That has to be the aim realistically, especially if we are deducted points, and I’d snatch your hand off for it.