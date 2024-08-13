Leicester squad for 2024/25: Steve Cooper's full team for the Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup

The Leicester squad for 2024/25 is looking to kick on, after bouncing immediately back to the Premier League

(Image credit: Getty Images)
The Leicester squad for 2024/25 is targeting survival first and foremost, as they make their return to the Premier League. 

Suffice to say, 2016 feels long ago. The tender warbles of Andrea Bocelli are but whispers in the wind these days – or perhaps more aptly, a more worrisome stormy breeze in Leicester.  

Swipe to scroll horizontally
No.PlayerPosition
1Danny WardGK
2James JustinDF
3Wout FaesDF
4Conor CoadyDF
7Abdul FatawuFW
8Harry WinksMF
9Jamie VardyFW
10Stephy MavididiFW
16Victor KristiansenDF
17Hamza ChoudhuryMF
20Patson DakaFW
21Ricardo PerreiraDF
23Jannik VestergaardDF
24Boubakary SoumareMF
25Wilfred NdidiMF
28Tom CannonFW
30Mads HermansenGK
31Daniel IversenGK
33Luke ThomasDF
35Kasey McAteerMF
40Wanya MarcalMF
41Jakub StolarczykGK
45Ben NelsonDF
-Caleb OkoliDF
-Michael GoldingMF
-Bobby Decordova-ReidMF
-Facundo BuonanotteFW

