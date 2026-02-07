How to watch Burnley vs West Ham United: watch online, on TV, and from anywhere as 19th takes on 18th in this relegation six-pointer

Watch Burnley vs West Ham United today as relegation rivals put it all on the line, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Burnley vs West Ham United key information • Date: Saturday, 7 February 2026 • Kick-off time: 3:00pm GMT / 10:00am ET • Venue: Turf Moor, Burnley • TV & Streaming: Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get 70% off NordVPN

It might be now or never for Burnley and West Ham as two relegation battlers go toe-to-toe in Lancashire.

Both teams are thoroughly mired in the bottom three places in the Premier League but a win for either could change the timbre of the rest of the season.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Burnley vs West Ham United online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Is Burnley vs West Ham United on TV in the UK?

Burnley vs West Ham United is not being televised in the UK, but is being shown in almost every other country in the world.

The game falls foul of the 3pm TV blackout in the UK. If you're in the UK on Saturday you'll either have to wait for the highlights or, if you're based abroad, use a VPN to watch your usual coverage.

Watch Burnley vs West Ham United in the US

Burnley vs West Ham United is one of the Premier League games available to stream live in the United States on Peacock.

How to watch Burnley vs West Ham United in Australia

Football fans in Australia can watch Burnley vs West Ham United through Stan Sport.

Watch Burnley vs West Ham United from anywhere

Out of the country when Burnley vs West Ham United is on? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

FourFourTwo's colleagues at Tom's Guide are VPN experts, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN out there.

Burnley vs West Ham United: Premier League preview

With 24 matches played, Burnley have 15 points. The Clarets are in trouble and, worst of all, appear to be showing little stomach for the fight.

The same isn't quite true of West Ham. Nuno Espirito Santo's men are five points ahead of Burnley but six points from safety at the start of the weekend, but they've won two of their last three games.

This game can't take the Hammers out of the relegation zone but it could certainly drag them into it. With recent wins against Tottenham Hotspur and Sunderland under his belt, Nuno has reason to be confident that won't happen.

Burnley's last home win was against Leeds United in October. They won their next away game and haven't picked up all three points in any game since.

Tickets

Under former West Ham midfielder Scott Parker, Burnley are having a torrid time and are the only team not to have more than double the points won so far by Wolverhampton Wanderers – the last team they beat.

Their only other home win in the league came against Sunderland in the first match of the season at Turf Moor back in August.

These teams last met in November, when the Hammers won 3-2 at the London Stadium despite falling behind to a Zian Flemming goal in the first half.

Nuno will be without French defender Jean-Clair Todibo, who was sent off for his part in the late brawl involving the Hammers and Chelsea at Stamford Bridge a week ago.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Burnley 1-2 West Ham United

The game could be up for Burnley – FourFourTwo predicts a narrow Hammers win.