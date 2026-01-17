How to watch Leeds vs Fulham: Live stream, TV channel, preview as Whites welcome Marco Silva's team in the Premier League

Watch Leeds United vs Fulham today as the Cottagers chase the away points that would haul them right into the thick of the fight for European spots. FourFourTwo brings you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Leeds United vs Fulham key information • Date: Saturday, 17 January 2026 • Kick-off time: 3:00pm GMT / 10:00am ET • Venue: Elland Road, Leeds • TV & Streaming: Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get 70% off NordVPN

Two of the Premier League's form scorers could meet at Elland Road on Saturday.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been among the goals for Leeds as they've hauled themselves away from peril. For Fulham, Harry Wilson has been the primary goal-getter in a team effort that's taken the Cottagers to six unbeaten.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Leeds vs Fulham online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Is Leeds United vs Fulham on TV in the UK?

Leeds United vs Fulham is not being televised in the UK on Saturday.

That's because of the so-called 3pm 'blackout', with games at this time not allowed to be shown live in the UK.

The game is, however, available to watch in pretty much every other country in the world, just not the one in which it's taking place.

If you're visiting the UK this weekend, you can use a VPN to get your usual coverage while abroad.

Watch Leeds United vs Fulham in the US

Leeds United vs Fulham is one of the Premier League games available to stream live in the United States on Peacock.

Watch the Premier League on Peacock Peacock is NBC's streaming platform, where you can watch the Premier League games that are on NBC, and more that are online-exclusives for Peacock. Peacock plans start from $10.99 a month or you can go ad-free for $16.99 a month, and you'll make a decent saving if you sign up for a year.

How to watch Leeds United vs Fulham in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch Leeds United vs Fulham through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport Stan Sport is the new Optus Sport – home to every single Premier League and Champions League live stream. Sign up, add the Stan Sport package (AU$20 a month) to the base Stan plan ($12 a month), and watch away.

Is there a Leeds United vs Fulham free live stream?

There is no dedicated free broadcaster covering Leeds United vs Fulham but Amazon Prime Video is currently offering a seven-day free trial of Peacock Premium Plus for users in the US. You can sign up, watch the game, and cancel if you don't think you'll get much value from sticking around.

Leeds United vs Fulham: Premier League preview

Wilson has scored seven goals in the Premier League this season including one in each of Fulham's last two fixtures. These are big goals, the kind of goals that directly win points. He's never been more important.

Marco Silva has steered Fulham into the conversation about European places and he's done it in the absence of Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey and Samuel Chukwueze, all of whom went to the Africa Cup of Nations with Nigeria.

The Super Eagles were beaten by Morocco on penalties in the semi-finals on Wednesday – Chukwueze was one of two players who failed from the spot.

Travelling to west Yorkshire knowing that his Nigerian trio will play a third-place play-off in Morocco at the same time is bound to be a source of frustration for Silva.

There are no such concerns for Leeds, who appear to have a relatively clean bill of health. Former Fulham loanee Daniel James is expected to be out for the rest of January but Joe Rodon, Jayden Bogle and Sebastiaan Bornauw could return.

This fixture has historically been quite evenly matched but Fulham have won the last four in league and cup, most recently courtesy of a gutting 94th-minute own goal from Gabriel Gudmundsson.

Daniel Farke's men have certainly picked up since then. Leeds were unbeaten in seven very tough fixtures between their battle with Manchester City at the end of November and their last-gasp defeat at Newcastle United this month.

Their last loss at home was against Aston Villa six days before that game at the Etihad Stadium. Leeds have only lost twice at home in the Premier League this season.

Leeds United vs Fulham: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Leeds United 3-3 Fulham

If ever a slightly hidden Saturday 3.00pm kick-off promised goals, this might be it. We're predicting everything but the killer blow.