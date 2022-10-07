Lothar Matthäus exclusive: "Sadio Mane’s made a bigger impact at Bayern than people give him credit for"

For many, Liverpool's struggles this season can be attributed to the loss of Sadio Mane in the summer. The Senegalese's decision to swap Merseyside for Bavaria coincided with a dramatic drop in form for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Meanwhile, German football fans firmly expected Mane to immediately dazzle for his new club. Yet a lethal finisher who scored 120 times in 269 Reds appearances has only shone in patches so far this campaign. The 30 year old has seven goals in 13 appearances - a decent return for an opening campaign in a new country - but has hardly demolished teams in the way he did on a regular basis at Anfield.

But in an exclusive chat with FourFourTwo, Bundesliga legend Lothar Matthäus believes Mane deserves patience. "I think Mane’s made a bigger impact than people give him credit for," former Bayern captain Matthäus explains ahead of Sunday's Klassiker showdown with rivals Borussia Dortmund. "He’s come into a new league and has put in some good performances already. He’s scored goals and he’ll get plenty more before this season’s up. Perhaps he’s lacking a little consistency but that will come with time.

Today's best deals on new Liverpool shirts (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

"The fans are right behind him and I expect him to become a big fan favourite among Bayern supporters. He’s a player that is fun to watch and the Bayern fans warm to that kind of player."

Matthäus disregards comparisons with Robert Lewandowski, the departed Bayern goal machine whose goals Mane was expected to replace this season.

"He is not even a direct replacement for Lewandowski," the seven-time Bundesliga winner tells FFT. "Of course, when you lose a player like Robert, things naturally change a little - losing a presence like his in the box would affect any side. But Mane hasn’t come to be a second Lewa. They no longer play with one central striker. In Bayern’s 4-2-2-2 system, he’s given a little more freedom in wider positions and it’s his job to make space for others to get into scoring positions - be that Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane or Jamal Musiala.

"With Mane's speed, strength and quality, I have no doubt that he’ll become an important player for Bayern," Matthäus concludes. "He knows where the goal is and he knows how to score."

Lothar Matthäus was speaking to FourFourTwo in his role as a Bundesliga Legend. Find out all the latest from the Bundesliga here.