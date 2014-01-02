In the mag: Inside Bayern Munich, Roberto Carlos, Del Piero, Sturridge, smoking...

In the new issue of the world’s greatest football magazine - available in print and in a specially-designed-for-iPad version - we go where nobody else can, deep into the heart of Europe's most successful club: Bayern Munich.

Through interviews with key players - including Philipp Lahm, Arjen Robben, Mario Götze and Thomas Müller - together with important figures behind the scenes, we bring you a must-read 18-page exclusive with Pep Guardiola's all-conquering quintuple winners. What's more, we've got some ace photography to go with it too, including Pep himself. Who knew the world's greatest side could be so fun?

Coventry City might be a world away from Bayern Munich, but the West Midlanders' new Specials are ensuring matters on the pitch are overshadowing those off it this season. Steven Pressley and his band of bright youngsters have led the beleaguered League One side to the right end of the table, despite a 10-point deduction and being forced to play their home games at Northampton's Sixfields Stadium.

We meet the promising stars of the future keeping the clouds at bay for the Sky Blues, featuring our very own homage to the city's favourite act...

Liverpool are enjoying their best Premier League season for years, thanks in no small part to the early-season contributions of Daniel Sturridge. The 24-year-old has shrugged off his Chelsea nightmare in dazzling fashion under Brendan Rodgers, and, as he bids to land a place on the plane for this summer's World Cup, he tells FFT exclusively all about life at Anfield, his partnership with Luis Suarez and that dance celebration.

Oh, speaking of the World Cup, feast your eyes on FFT's spanking-new Destination Brazil section. Planet Football is officially on holiday for the next six months as we build up to the world's greatest showpiece, and to kick things off who better to chat to than former Seleção and Real Madrid star Roberto Carlos? We travel to Turkey to chat to the current Sivasspor boss who knows a thing or two about lifting the Jules Rimet. "It's football's most electrifying experience," he tells us. Our dial is officially set to excited.

If your appetite for the January transfer window hasn't been whet already, then it's not long before it will be. But which stars are on their way to a Premier League side near you? We catch up with the one who got away for Manchester United in the summer, Ander Herrera, to find out why his protracted move to Old Trafford didn't pan out as expected. Will David Moyes' strugglers go back for him this month?

We've also got the other faces who could be plying their trade in these parts sooner rather then later; see Porto's Jackson Martinez, Basel wizard Mohamed Salah and Heerenveen hotshot Alfred Finnbogason. So, what are you waiting for top-flight bosses? Chop, chop...

We all chuckled when Arsenal's Jack Wilshere was forced to cover up his crafty cigarette - but back in t'day his antics would have been greeted with nothing more than shrift shrug. Heck, those men we adore on the pitch would even endorse those little white sticks. Up until the 1950s it was more abnormal not to smoke, whether fan or player, as FFT finds out...

In this month's One-On-One we sit down with former Juventus and Italy great, and current Sydney FC star, Alessandro Del Piero. The diminutive striker's career now spans over 22 years, boasting six Serie A titles and a Champions League winner's medal to boot. But it's not been all plain sailing for the 39-year-old - see three losing finals in a bid to land ol' "big ears" and heartbreaking Euro 2000 final defeat to France. But does that game still haunt him? Did Heysel really stop him from joining Liverpool years later? And what does he really make of the A-League?

According to Arsene Wenger, only South America is producing proper goalscorers right now. Given the goalscoring exploits of Luis Suarez, Sergio Aguero & Co. in recent years (oh, and that little fella... Lionel something?), you can see the Frenchman's point. But why on earth should one continent prove such a hotbed of net-rippling action? And why isn't Europe producing the goods? FFT investigates...

Whether it's players signing the cross before coming onto the pitch, odd superstitions or the man in the stands who can't look while his side is embroiled in a nerve-shredding penalty shoot-out, football is all about belief. From Laurent Blanc's touching head kiss of Fabien Barthez to Zaire's crazed ruler at the 1974 World Cup, we bring you the game's maddest leaps of faith...

