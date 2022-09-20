Manchester City report: Jack Grealish set to LEAVE Man City next summer

Man City's record signing, Jack Grealish, has told those close to him that he's looking to leave the club next summer.

That's according to a surprising report that states that the most expensive English player of all time will only look to spend two seasons at the Etihad Stadium. Grealish cost Manchester City £100 million when he joined the club last summer but has struggled to play consistently in Pep Guardiola's star-studded side.

With Grealish still not a certainty to start for England and some questioning how the No.10 can adapt to a more restrictive system under Guardiola, news of the 27-year-old looking to move is hardly a shock but could create an interesting saga over the next year.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has struggled to rekindle Jack Grealish's Aston Villa effectiveness. (Image credit: James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)

90min (opens in new tab) says that Grealish has already asked his agent to look for moves and there will be no shortage of suitors.

Last summer, The Sun (opens in new tab) linked Arsenal with a move for the then-Villa captain but the player was far beyond the reaches of the Gunners' financial might. Grealish himself has hinted (opens in new tab) that he turned down a move to the red side of Manchester – and it seems as if that ship has sailed with Manchester City probably unwilling to sell him to a local rival.

Three other options that might present themselves in the Premier League in the form of some of the more ambitious clubs towards the top of the league. Chelsea signed Raheem Sterling as a statement of intent from new owner Todd Boehly and shouldn't be ruled out of a move for Grealish, while Newcastle have the economic power to prise the playmaker from Eastlands. Tottenham Hotspur, likewise, might be in the race, should Bayern Munich offer a hefty sum for Harry Kane next summer, as rumoured (opens in new tab).

And then there's the option of a move abroad, with Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern themselves and others probably monitoring the situation of Grealish.

Jack Grealish has plenty of options, should he leave Man City (Image credit: Getty)

Grealish was under the spotlight last week in the Champions League when his manager hauled him off against Borussia Dortmund with a lacklustre display in the Champions League. He more than made up for it though by the weekend, scoring the opener within a minute against Wolverhampton Wanderers in City's 3-0 win at Molineux.

The City winger is valued at around £63m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

