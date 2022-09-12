Phil Foden reveals the best player he's ever seen – and it's not Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi

Manchester City star Phil Foden has revealed the greatest player he's ever seen is one of his own team-mates.

The 22-year-old was speaking as a global brand ambassador for TCL (opens in new tab) and talked about his ambitions for the future, how he became a Manchester City fan and what it was like to play in a team with his idol growing up – as well as what it's like being a role model for kids.

Foden has won almost everything there is to in football in his young career and spoke about some of the stars that had inspired him, though when pressed to pick the greatest he'd ever seen, he perhaps gave an unexpected answer.

Phil Foden scoring at Anfield last season (Image credit: Getty)

"Wow, that's so difficult," Foden said. "When I was watching football and growing up I loved David Silva but seeing Kevin De Bruyne every day in training, the things he does! Unbelievable player; probably the best player I've ever, ever played with.

"Obviously, I was very young when I got scouted [by Manchester City] and ever since I trained, I just fell in love with the club. I loved watching David Silva who, became my idol and I've been here ever since.

"I think just watching football on the TV, seeing big players play football and I just wanted to be like them. I used to go to the park to play every day wishing I could be one of them one day."

David Silva and Kevin De Bruyne in action in the Community Shield (Image credit: PA)

Despite winning a plethora of trophies already, Foden has never won the Champions League. With the next matchday of the tournament kicking off this week, the England international talked about how important the trophy was to Manchester City – and how he wanted to help add his boyhood club's name to the competition's list of winners.

"Yeah, it's just one medal that I'm missing – the Champions League," he said. "So hopefully I can definitely get that medal in the future, so I am looking forward to playing in the Champions League this year and hopefully we can win because it's very important to win the Champions League and put City's name in history as well.

"I obviously grew up in the academy and have been through every age group, now to the first team as well so if we won that (Champions League) it would be a little bit extra special for me.

"Obviously, you always have a dream as a kid to be one of the big players but sometimes you don't think it's possible. I feel really fortunate to be in the position I'm in now and play with so many quality players."

Phil Foden was speaking as a global brand ambassador for TCL. #InspireGreatness @TCL_Global. More details here: https://www.tcl.com/uk/en/mobile (opens in new tab)