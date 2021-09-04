Manchester City Women's Super League squad: Best player, manager, and WSL record

The Manchester City Women's Super League squad has had a considerable overhaul this summer, with all three of their American stars leaving. Sam Mewis, Rose Lavelle and Abby Dahlkemper have all returned to the States leaving manager Gareth Taylor with some pretty big holes to fill. Taylor will be hoping that his new recruits can help City finally go one better than their four consecutive second placed finishes.

Manchester City Women's Super League squad

GK: Karen Bardsley

GK: Ellie Roebuck

GK: Karim Benameur Taieb

DF: Demi Stokes

DF: Alex Greenwood

DF: Steph Houghton

DF: Esme Morgan

DF: Lucy Bronze

DF: Alanna Kennedy

MF: Laura Coombs

MF: Jill Scott

MF: Hayley Raso

MF: Vicky Losada

MF: Caroline Weir

MF: Keira Walsh

MF: Ruby Mace

MF: Filippa Angeldahl

FW: Chloe Kelly

FW: Georgia Stanway

FW: Janine Beckie

FW: Lauren Hemp

FW: Jess Park

FW: Ellen White

FW: Khadija Shaw

Manchester City Women's Super League squad: Squad profile

Manchester City have long had a reputation for skimming off the best English talent in the WSL but this summer's transfer window has seen them diversify somewhat.

The stand out signing has been Khadija "Bunny" Shaw who has moved to Manchester City following an exceptional campaign in France for Bordeaux where she won the Golden Boot. Scoring 22 goals in 20 games is no mean feat, but it is even more impressive when you do not play for either Lyon or PSG, the two dominant teams in the league.

Shaw will provide competition for Ellen White up front, but City have also been forced to bring in a replacement on the right for Chloe Kelly, who injured her ACL at the end of last season. Hayley Raso seems like a smart option there - she knows the WSL from her season at Everton and had a good Olympics with Australia - but Kelly will be a big loss for them still.

City have bolstered their midfield through Barcelona veteran Vicky Losada and Swedish midfielder Filippa Angeldahl, as well as pinching Arsenal academy product Ruby Mace away from the Gunners.

Defensive depth may be a worry though. It is unclear when Lucy Bronze will return from her knee operation, leaving City rather light at right-back. Alanna Kennedy will offer back up at centre-back with Mace also able to play there, but neither are at Abby Dahlkemper's level.

Manchester City will be hoping that their additions are enough to overhaul Chelsea at the top of the table. If Taylor can get them settled in quickly, you wouldn't want to bet against them.

Manchester City Women's Super League squad: Who is Manchester City's best player?

Lauren Hemp

Still only 21, Lauren Hemp has been lighting up the WSL for five seasons now. She was won the PFA Young Player of the Year award on three occasions, and is central to Manchester City's attack. A left winger, Hemp is known for her pacy dribbling ability which gives defenders nightmares.

Manchester City Women's Super League squad: Who is Manchester City's manager?

Gareth Taylor

Gareth Taylor took over from long-term manager Nick Cushing at the start of last season. Previously the Manchester City under-18s coach, there is plenty of evidence of the 'Manchester City' style of play in his management of the women's side.

Manchester City Women's Super League squad: Manchester City's WSL record

Manchester City have won the WSL once, back in 2016, but have finished second on five occasions. The past four seasons they have finished runner-up each year to either Arsenal, or more often, Chelsea.