Man United 0-0 Newcastle: More shots on goal for the Reds but fewer points taken

Manchester United huffed and puffed against a stubborn Newcastle United side but couldn't find a way past opposition goalkeeper Tim Krul. And that was despite registering eight shots on target - their highest amount for a league game so far this season.

Memphis Depay looked dangerous, completing the most successful take-ons during the game, while United attacked mainly down the left as has happened most often for the Red Devils so far this season.

In fact the Dutchman looked most likely to create a chance in the first half as his dribbling helped the hosts into several different field positions. Unfortunately for Louis van Gaal, Newcastle's protection for right-back Chancel Mbemba proved equal to the task of repelling United's left wing forays.

Security was provided by a hardworking Gabriel Obertan and the bustling play of Jack Colback. And when eventually United did create on the left, Steven Taylor was alert and determined in defence.

With the hosts mainly attacking down the left, with the occasional raid coming via Italian full-back Matteo Darmian, the visitors' chances came mainly from their right flank, as Luke Shaw pushed forward.

Juan Mata finished the match as the most creative player in the game, helping United to a few half-chances, with a narrow offside call denying Wayne Rooney and Javier Hernandez wasteful when clean through.

The Magpies held on at the last as United pressed for a winner but in the end probably deserved a point for their spirited Old Trafford showing, while United finished the match with, statistically, their best attacking display so far this season but - conversely - fewer points.

Match facts

The Red Devils have started a Premier League season with 3 successive clean sheets for the third time, the other 2 coming in 1997/98 and 2005/06 (they finished 2nd in both of these seasons).

Indeed, Sergio Romero is the first goalkeeper since David Ospina to keep a clean sheet in each of his first 3 Premier League games.

The Magpies have scored just 2 goals in their last 5 Premier League encounters with Man United.

Wayne Rooney had more than 1 shot on target for only the second time in 21 Premier League appearances in 2015 (2 in this game).

Rooney’s goal drought for Manchester United now stands at 858 minutes (all competitions).

Newcastle earned their first point away from home in the Premier League since a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace in February.

Man United registered 8 shots on target in this match. They only had 3 across their opening 2 Premier League games this season.

Tim Krul’s 8 saves was his most in a single Premier League game since the 14 he made against Spurs in November 2013.

