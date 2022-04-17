Manchester United report: Erik ten Hag to bring legendary striker back to Old Trafford as first act in charge

Manchester United's new head coach Erik ten Hag wants to bring legendary forward Robin van Persie back to the club as a first team coach in one of his first acts in charge.

That is according to the Mirror, who claim Ten Hag has already persuaded his current assistant at Ajax, Mitchell van der Gaag, to come with him to the Premier League, before turning his attention to the rest of his backroom team.

Former United striker Van Persie is seen as the ideal man to help the Dutchman integrate into life at Carrington, with Van Persie having played for United for three seasons between 2012 and 2015, winning one Premier League title during Sir Alex Ferguson's final season in charge.

Van Persie has been working as part of the Feyenoord's academy since hanging up his boots in 2019 and is said to be keen to manage at the top level some day. However, the former striker reportedly remains undecided over the offer to join Ten Hag's backroom team.

Van Persie is said to be happy developing his coaching skills at boyhood club Feyenoord and may not feel the time is right to be thrust into first team coaching at Old Trafford.

On the other hand, offers such as this don't come around often and Ten Hag is keen for an answer as soon as possible so that he can focus on improving the first team squad at United.

Ten Hag is expected to make wholesale changes at Manchester United, who haven't won a Premier League title since Van Persie & Co.'s 2013 triumph. Having a player of Van Persie's standing and familiarity could be key to hitting the ground running in the unforgiving envinronment of Premier League football.

