Euro 2024: Who is Marcus Thuram's wife?

Who is Marcus Thuram's wife? The French forward helped Inter Milan win the Serie A title last season and heads to Germany for Euro 2024 this summer hoping to emulate that success with his nation.

A key member of the Nerazzuri's front-line, Thuram - son of World Cup winner and former Barcelona stalwart Lilian - is vying for a starting berth in Didier Deschamps' side along with Real Madrid-bound Kylian Mbappe and France's record goalscorer Olivier Giroud, among other stars.

But what about the 26-year-old's life away from the pitch? Who is Marcus Thuram's wife?

Who is Marcus Thuram's partner?

Marcus Thuram has not confirmed on social media that he is in a relationship with anyone.

His posts on Instagram usually focus around his successes and achievements both with Inter and the France national team.

One of the less experienced members of Deschamps' squad, Thuram will be looking to have an impact in Euro 2024 with Mbappe likely to start in the Inter man's preferred left wing position for Les Bleus.

Thuram is familiar with Germany, host nation for the 2024 competition, having played for Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach between 2019 and 2023 before his move to Inter.

France are looking to go one better than the 2022 World Cup and 2016 European Championships, where they were beaten in the final by Argentina and Portugal, respectively.

Les Bleus did, of course, win the World Cup in 2018 but Thuram was not a part of that squad.

France are among the favourites for Euro 2024 and have been drawn in Group D with Poland, the Netherlands and Austria.

