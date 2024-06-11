Euro 2024: Who is Antoine Griezmann's wife?

So who is Antoine Griezmann's wife? The attacker is expected to be a key player for France at the European Championship this summer.

The Atletico Madrid forward is one of Didier Deschamps' most trusted stars, having set a record of consecutive appearances for a national side and scored in a World Cup final.

But Griezmann never actually played in the French league. The forward began his career in San Sebastian with Real Sociedad – and fittingly, his wife is of Basque descent, too.

Euro 2024: Stadiums

Who is Antoine Griezmann's wife?

Griezmann is married to Erika Choperena.

Choperena, who is from the Basque region of Spain, married Griezmann in 2017.

A post shared by Antoine Griezmann (@antogriezmann) A photo posted by on

The couple have three children together – and incredibly, all three share the same birthday.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Their daughter, Mia, was born in 2016, before their son, Amaro, entered the world in 2019. Their third child, a girl called Alba, was born in April 2021.

The family also have a French bulldog.

More Euro 2024 stories

This is how to watch Euro 2024 live streams from anywhere in the world, while we have a guide on how to get Euro 2024 tickets if you're still looking to go to the tournament. We have the run-down on Euro 2024 stadiums, with info on host cities, capacities, and everything you need to know.

We have a list of the Euro 2024 favourites, with best odds on nations to win European Championship in Germany, while these are the best Euros games ever and these are the best pundits ever. With England set to be one of the favourites, meanwhile, we've analysed what the pathway to the final could look like for the Three Lions.

With plenty of favourites for the tournament in 2024, here's a look at the previous records of some of the bigger nations at the tournament.