David De Gea showcases his hidden talent in gut-busting drum solo
By Joe Nelson
David De Gea seems to have it all going for him. Twice Manchester United’s player of the season and he’s also pretty nifty on the drums.
He’s lit up the Premier League on countless occasions, winning the Match of the Day ‘Save of the Season’ four times and we’ve now all finally figured out how the Spain international spends his time off the pitch. Rocking out.
Nicko McBrain, Lars Ulrich, Arin Ilejay, Dave Grohl, Charlie Watts... and DDG 16 August 2017
The adidas spot showcases the keeper under the lights tearing away on his kit, where he certainly looks and sounds the part.
Perhaps he could have a drum-off with Petr Cech? We'd tune in.
