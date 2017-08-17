David De Gea showcases his hidden talent in gut-busting drum solo

He’s lit up the Premier League on countless occasions, winning the Match of the Day ‘Save of the Season’ four times and we’ve now all finally figured out how the Spain international spends his time off the pitch. Rocking out.

Nicko McBrain, Lars Ulrich, Arin Ilejay, Dave Grohl, Charlie Watts... and DDG 16 August 2017

The adidas spot showcases the keeper under the lights tearing away on his kit, where he certainly looks and sounds the part.

Perhaps he could have a drum-off with Petr Cech? We'd tune in.

In Other News... on FourFourTwo.com