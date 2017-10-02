Mechelen goalkeeper causes chaos in last minute... and delivers assist
Colin Coosemans stayed up for a corner and, after some frantic hustling, managed to set up his side's last-minute equaliser
Mechelen were trailing Excel Mouscron 2-1 heading into injury time on Saturday evening, so Coosemans went up for the late set-piece.
IN OTHER NEWS...
The 25-year-old was the first to pick up his side's overcooked corner on the edge of the box, but failed to skilfully flick the ball past Jonathan Bolingi.
However, Coosemans' magical moment would come a few seconds later as his team-mate dispossessed Bolingi and the ball fell back to him.
Coosemans duly scuffed in a low ball towards 19-year-old defender Elias Cobbaut, who applied the finish to save a point.
Nobody was particularly fussed that Cobbaut scored, though – Mechelen players swarmed around Coosemans as the net-minder sprinted over to the touchline to enjoy his wild celebrations.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.