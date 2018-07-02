Mexico stars go blond for their World Cup last-16 tie against Brazil

There was a new look to a few of Mexico's posterboys during their training session at the Samara Stadium on Sunday as they prepare to face Brazil.

Some of El Tri's most familiar faces including Javier Hernandez and Miguel Layun are rocking their new hairstyles which will equip them as they aim to cause another high-profile upset at this World Cup.

At the 1998 World Cup, Romania's entire team went for the bold look after topping Group G ahead of England. But, in the round of 16, Anghel Iordanescu's men were knocked out by Croatia.

The whole of Mexico will be hoping the new peroxide cuts won't prove a bad omen.

