Mo Farah: 50/50

George Graham or Arsene Wenger?

Definitely Arsene Wenger because of the way he's developed the youth at Arsenal. What he has done with the young players by bringing them through to the first team has been unbelievable.

Cesc Fabregas or Dennis Bergkamp?

Oh, that's hard. Cesc is probably my favourite player now, but Dennis was just incredible. One of my main memories of Dennis was always whether or not he'd travel by car to away games in the Champions League as he was so scared of flying.

Trophies or pretty football?

Trophies, because they have a lot more meaning. It's not just about playing well. It's about winning cups.

Highbury or the Emirates?

Highbury just had something special about it. When I think of it, I think of Dennis Bergkamp and Ian Wright. It had a special feeling and was so enclosed and atmospheric. I like the Emirates but I think it's still growing on me.

Premier League or Champions League?

The Champions League. To me the Champions League has a lot more meaning because it proves you are the best team in Europe.

Olympic gold or the Double?

I'm going to say winning an Olympic medal because that's what I train for.

Spurs or Chelsea?

Oh my days, it has to be Chelsea! I'm never going to pick Spurs over them.

Ian Wright or Tony Adams?

Ian Wright, Wright, Wright. Some of my great memories are of his battles with Peter Schmeichel. I just remember Wrighty for the way he scored, the way he smiled – oh, and him and Schmeichel having a fall out! [laughs]

David Seaman or Jens Lehmann?

Seaman was a legend. He was such a big guy in goal and I always remember him as a great saver of penalties.

Athletics or football?

I love football but athletics is something I'm good at! I'd have loved to have been a footballer, but I wasn't good enough.

Interview: Steve Landells. From the July 2011 edition of FourFourTwo.