Moans and groans strike La Liga

La Liga Loca loves a good moan. Really, really loves it. More than sleeping, in fact. And that show where Jennifer Love Hewitt talks to ghosts through the medium of her boobs.

In a mere eight-minute spell this morning, LLL grumbled that someone else was using what the blog considers to be its personal lift. And that it had to wait at the traffic lights before it could cross the road. And that the newspaper kiosk attendant refused to acknowledge LLLÃ¢ÂÂs presence, despite it playfully waving its AS in his grumpy face for a good ten seconds.

But the blog is in good company this week as everyone in the world of la Liga appears to be getting out of bed on the wrong side and slamming their feet into bear traps, these days.

Barcelona have just completed their tour of the Far East and seemed to have resented every second of what was probably a pleasantly luxurious experience despite having been handsomely rewarded for their two match excursion.

However, that cash pile consumed for having faced and defeated a Korean League XI and Guoan was reduced Ã¢ÂÂ¬300,000 with the club only playing Leo Messi in the first clash for 15 minutes - when he scored two goals - instead of the contractually agreed 30 and failing to field the still-holidaying Xavi HernÃÂ¡ndez at all.

Pep Guardiola didnÃ¢ÂÂt even appreciate the chance to stroll about the apparently pot-holed Olympic BirdÃ¢ÂÂs Nest stadium in Beijing for the Guoan clash, either, complaining that Ã¢ÂÂall we ask is that the pitches are playableXÃ¢ÂÂ. Ã¢ÂÂNowadays you have to balance sporting and commercial interestsÃ¢ÂÂ sighed the BarÃÂ§a coach before returning to Cataluyna to plan the first leg of the Spanish Super Cup against Sevilla on Saturday.

Except he is having to plan for the game without seven first-teamers who have been called up for the Spain game in the midweek round of international matches that is resented by the clubs in la Liga just as much as those in England. Marca have reported that the league champions are so miffed that some players who have only just returned from holidays could be used in WednesdayÃ¢ÂÂs clash away in Mexico that they have sent their own representative to keep a beady eye on their footballersÃ¢ÂÂ interests - a move that Marca predictably disagrees with.

Ã¢ÂÂDel Bosque doesnÃ¢ÂÂt deserve the treatment that heÃ¢ÂÂs getting from BarÃÂ§aÃ¢ÂÂ tutted SundayÃ¢ÂÂs editorial.

JosÃÂ© Mourinho has already begun causing trouble in the Spanish capital by complaining that he only has two proper strikers at his disposal - and the blog has a feeling that he is referring to Cristiano Ronaldo and Gonzalo HiguaÃÂ­n, who scored three goals in two games in a couple of warm-up matches in the US.

Karim Benzema did the sum total of naff-all in the encounters against Club AmÃÂ©rica and LA Galaxy and AS even suggested a week or so ago that Mourinho was highly unimpressed by the FrenchmanÃ¢ÂÂs apathetic attitude during training proving that it is true what it is said about Mourinho learning fast when moving to a new team.

Juan Mata is a very unhappy footballing bunny over in Mestalla. ValenciaÃ¢ÂÂs World Cup winner is now the sideÃ¢ÂÂs main man after the departures of Villa and Silva but remains one of the most poorly paid in the squad. Ã¢ÂÂFor the last two years, the club has been telling me that they want to improve my contractÃ¢ÂÂ complained Mata who says that nothing has changed as per his financial situation.

Mallorca are still huffing and puffing about being turfed out of the Europa League, HÃÂ©rcules fans are whining about their Ã¢ÂÂmedia lynchingÃ¢ÂÂ in regards to the match-fixing allegations, but the best rant of the week has come from Getafe owner and president, Angel Torres.

The incredible club from the south of Madrid have been performing superbly in recent years and have reached the Europa League, once again, having finished sixth last season and will face APOEL in a qualifying clash next week.

However, Getafe have some of the most ungrateful, moaning, miserable bunch of supporters in the land and Torres wanted to recognise this face in a wonderful rant.

Ã¢ÂÂTheyÃ¢ÂÂre the least enthusiastic fans IÃ¢ÂÂve ever known in my life,Ã¢ÂÂ complained the Getafe bigwig, Ã¢ÂÂthey donÃ¢ÂÂt get excited about anythingÃ¢ÂÂ despite the club having qualified for Europe twice since gaining promotion to la Primera in 2004.

Ã¢ÂÂI brought in Laudrup...Schuster...and they just didnÃ¢ÂÂt care,Ã¢ÂÂ grumbled Torres. Ã¢ÂÂThe year we went up we had 14,500 season ticket holders and since then weÃ¢ÂÂve lost some 500-800 a year.Ã¢ÂÂ

Having sat in the stands and heard Getafe fans booing their players off the pitch because they had failed to beat Barcelona, the blog would say that out of all the moans from the first couple of weeks of August, the one coming from the Coliseum is the most justified.

