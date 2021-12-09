Napoli v Leicester City live stream: How to watch the Europa League from anywhere in the world

Napoli v Leicester City live stream, BT Sport, Thursday 9 December, 5.45pm GMT

Leicester will be looking to book their spot in the knockout stage of the Europa League when they face Napoli on Thursday.

This could be one of the standout fixtures of matchday six in Europe's secondary competition. It is in effect a winner-takes-all encounter. Leicester occupy first place in Group C and will therefore be guaranteed a top-two finish if they avoid defeat at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

On the other hand third-placed Napoli must win to advance - and if they do, Leicester will be eliminated unless Legia Warsaw draw with Spartak Moscow. The stakes could not be higher.

Leicester would already be through had they held on to a two-goal lead over Napoli on matchday one. Victor Osimhen hit back with two second-half strikes to earn his team a point at the King Power Stadium in September.

Brendan Rodgers' side then proceeded to lose 1-0 to Legia Warsaw, but they have collected seven points from the last nine available to sit top going into the final round of fixtures.

In this season's revamped format, only the group winners will automatically advance to the round of 16 (second-place finishers progress to a preliminary knockout round). Leicester therefore have an incentive to go for the win on Thursday.

Yet the fact that a draw would be enough to keep their participation alive could leave the Foxes in two minds. For Napoli the task is much more straightforward: win or bust. That sense of clarity could stand Luciano Spalletti's side in good stead.

Napoli will be without some key players, though. Kalidou Koulibaly has joined Osimhen on the treatment table, while Fabian Ruiz and Lorenzo Insigne will need to be assessed.

As for Leicester, Jamie Vardy should return to the starting XI after beginning the 2-1 defeat by Aston Villa on Sunday on the bench. Wesley Fofana, James Justin, Ricardo Pereira and Youri Tielemans are all out.

Kick-off is at 5.45pm GMT and the game is being shown live on BT Sport 1 in the UK.

