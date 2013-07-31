In the new issue: Big signings, drunk chickens and the famous Season Preview

This month, we give you not one, not two, not even three, but FOUR mags in one bag - and that's more than enough to get you through a pre-match pundit's drone.

Along with the regular magazine, there's the world-famous 116-page Season Preview, featuring analysis of the Premier League, Football League, Conference and SPL, as well as fans' views on every team and your guide to Europe's finest leagues.

On top of that, we give you the FourFourTwo Performance ultimate pre-season training guide, with Gareth Bale and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and a special supplement in honour of the FA's 150th year.

Following the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson (you probably heard about it), the big question ahead of the 2013/14 season is who will replace him as the don of the Premier League. We assess the top flight's bosses - five of them new - who will be hoping to make a big impression this season.

We also look to help solve some of the tactical quandaries facing said coaches in the new campaign. Are Liverpool better off without Suarez? How will Fernandinho and Yaya Toure fit together in Manchester City's midfield? And are Stoke really a dirty team? With the help of our ever-expanding Stats Zone app, we find the answers.

As ever, the summer has seen a host of multimillion pound signings arrive on these shores. We introduce you to some of the new boys who'll soon be gracing Premier League pitches, including Jesus Navas and Wilfried Bony.

Paulinho is Tottenham's big summer signing - so far, at least - we have an exclusive interview with the Brazilian in this month's mag. He talks about his upbringing, experiences of racism and his expectations of English football.

If you thought two-and-a-half months without league football was tough, imagine what seven years would be like. This month's Action Replay takes a look at the 1946-47 season, the first after the Second World War, and explains how football dealt with the devastating consequences of the conflict.

On a lighter note, we recall some of the most bizarre stories involving football and animals. Drunk chickens, crocodile stewards, a rampaging moose - it's all here.

Pre-season is a quieter time for most clubs, but certainly not for Welsh side Prestatyn Town. The part-timers took on Latvia's Lipeajas Metalurgs in the Europe League first qualifying round in July, in what was the biggest game in their history. We travelled to Latvia for an unforgettable story.

September's One-on-One interview comes to you from the London Eye, where FFT met former Tottenham and England centre-back Ledley King. He answers your questions on facing Zidane, Robbie Keane's practical jokes, claims that he was racially abused by John Terry, and much, much more.

We also examine the lost art of corners, revealing which Premier League teams and players make the most of them, and asking the likes of Tony Pulis and Rafa Benitez how to attack and defend a corner.

And finally, if all that isn't enough for you, we tell the story of how Johan Cruyff revolutionised football in Spain as a manager, laying the foundations for Spain's present dominance in both club and international football.

Plus there's Eduardo da Silva, Geoff Shreeves, a guide to the football kit you need this season, the pitch in the middle of Singapore's red light district and Colombia's new soap about the secret lives of Valderrama, Higuita, Asprilla & Co. You need this magazine in your life! Get it now in print or on iPad!

