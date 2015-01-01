Newcastle 3-3 Burnley: Hastily-blended Clarets silence the Magpies

Life after Alan Pardew continued in a typically Newcastlian way: full of promise unkept, accidental comedy and excruciating failure to come up with the goods. Meanwhile, Burnley continued to show their all but indomitable spirit: four days after drawing from two goals down at Manchester City, they thrice equalised against the hosts despite having to overcome three enforced first-half substitutions.

With Londoner Pardew off the scene and expected to take over at Crystal Palace, it was Geordies everywhere at St James' Park. Caretaker gaffers John Carver (born Newcastle) and Steve Stone (Gateshead), assisted by Peter Beardsley (Hexham), will have been delighted when Jack Colback (Newcastle) crossed for the opening goal to be nodded in by Steven Taylor – born in London but brought back to Newcastle as a babe-in-arms and about to celebrate 20 years at the club.

Even Burnley's immediate equaliser was scored by a Geordie – defender Paul Dummett comically nodding past Jak Alnwick – and when Colback quickly restored the lead Newcastle seemed set fair for the win, especially when Burnley had to make three injury-enforced substitutions before the break. Captain Jason Shackell was replaced by Kevin Long, who was himself replaced by Steven Reid, while Michael Kightly came on for Dean Marney.

Making lemonade, Kightly created the second equaliser for Danny Ings just after the hour as Burnley dominated the second period. And although Moussa Sissoko put the home side in front for a third time, they were once again hauled level by George Boyd, who had scored in the comeback at Manchester City.

Burnley became the 15th team to benefit from an own goal in the Premier League this season. Newcastle are the 12th team to concede an own goal this term.

Having completed 200 passes in the first half, Newcastle managed just 105 in the second period.

Jack Colback has scored in consecutive Premier League games after not finding the net in his preceding 18 appearances.

Colback hit the 500th goal of this Premier League season.

Colback became the first Newcastle player to score and provide an assist in the same Premier League game this season. This feat was achieved just once in 2013/14 for Newcastle, by Loïc Remy.

Colback was the game's most successful passer with 44 completed from 49 attempts, and only David Jones (9) contributed more ball recoveries than Colback's 8.

Burnley became the first team to make three substitutions before half-time in a Premier League game since Wigan and Stoke both did so on 7th February 2009.

Newcastle have recorded two 3-3 draws in a Premier League season for the second time (also in 1995/96).

Analyse Newcastle 3-3 Burnley using Stats Zone