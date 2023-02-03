Newcastle United v West Ham live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Newcastle United v West Ham live stream and match preview, Saturday 4 February, 5.30pm GMT

Looking for a Newcastle United v West Ham live stream? We've got you covered.

Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription from anywhere.

Buoyed by clinching a place in the League Cup final in midweek, Newcastle’s focus returns to their top four push on Saturday when the Magpies host West Ham.

It has been a season to remember so far for the Tynesiders, who reached their first major final since 1999 with a 3-1 aggregate win over Southampton and sit third in the Premier League table.

Eddie Howe’s side are unbeaten in 15 league games and have kept more clean sheets than any other team in the division, with 12 to their name.

West Ham are struggling at the other end of the table but followed up a crucial 2-0 win over Everton with an FA Cup victory against Derby County last weekend.

Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.

Team news

Bruno Guimaraes is suspended after being sent off in the League Cup win over Saints, while Alexander Isak is a doubt and Emil Krafth, Matt Targett and Javier Manquillo are injured.

January signing Anthony Gordon could make his Newcastle debut following his arrival from Everton.

West Ham are without Maxwel Cornet, Gianluca Scamacca and Kurt Zouma, while their new recruit Danny Ings is also a major doubt.

Form

Newcastle: WWDWW

West Ham: WWLWD

Referee

Peter Bankes will be the referee for Newcastle United v West Ham.

Stadium

Newcastle United v West Ham will be played at St. James' Park.

Kick-off and channel

Newcastle United v West Ham kick-off is at 5.30pm GMT on Saturday 4 February. The game is on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League (opens in new tab) in the United Kingdom.

In the US, kick-off time is 12.30pm ET / 09.30am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.