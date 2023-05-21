Newcastle United vs Leicester City live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Callum Wilson celebrates after scoring for Newcastle against Manchester United in the Premier League in April 2023.

Newcastle United vs Leicester City live stream live stream and match preview, Monday 22 May, 8pm BST

Looking for a Newcastle United vs Leicester City live stream? We've got you covered. Newcastle United vs Leicester City is being shown in the UK by Sky Sports. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription from anywhere.

Newcastle will secure a top-four finish in the Premier League if they beat Leicester on Monday night.

In all probability the Foxes will need to win to keep their survival hopes alive, as Dean Smith's side attempt to climb out of the bottom three.

The Magpies will have already qualified for the Champions League if Liverpool lose to Aston Villa on Sunday.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.

Team News

Newcastle will have to make do without Emil Krafth, Matt Ritchie, Jamal Laascelles, Ryan Fraser, Jacob Murphy, Joe Willock and Sean Longstaff.

Leicester will be unable to call upon the services of James Justin, Jannik Vestergaard and Danny Ward. Ryan Bertrand, Caglar Soyuncu, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Kelechi Iheanacho will need to be assessed.

Form

Eddie Howe's side have lost only one of their last six matches as they close in on Champions League football.

Leicester have taken just six points from the last 42 available, leaving them staring relegation in the face.

Referee

Andre Marriner will be the referee for Newcastle United vs Leicester City.

Stadium

Newcastle United vs Leicester City will be played at the 52,305-capacity St james' Park in Newcastle.

Kick-off and channel

Newcastle United vs Leicester City kick-off is at 8pm BST on Saturday 13 May in the UK. The game is being shown live by Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

In the US, kick-off time is 3pm ET / 12pm PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

