Nottingham Forest v Leeds live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Nottingham Forest v Leeds live stream and match preview

Looking for a Nottingham Forest v Leeds live stream? We've got you covered.

Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription from anywhere.

A precious three points is on offer when basement battlers Nottingham Forest and Leeds face off at the City Ground on Sunday.

Forest might look safe at first glance, sitting up in 13th, but only four points separates them from the drop zone and Leeds can leapfrog the Midlands club on goal difference with a win here.

Steve Cooper’s side suffered a 5-0 aggregate loss to Manchester United in the League Cup semi-finals in midweek, but they are unbeaten in four games in the Premier League.

Leeds knocked out Accrington Stanley last weekend to progress in the FA Cup, but they are winless in their last six league games, picking up three draws in that time.

Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.

Team news

Forest were again busy in the transfer market in January, and could hand debuts to Keylor Navas, Jonjo Shelvey, Andre Ayew and Felipe here.

Cooper has a long list of absentees to contend with: Morgan Gibbs-White, Taiwo Awoniyi, Cheikhou Kouyate and Moussa Niakhate are out, while Ryan Yates, Chris Wood and Jack Colback are doubts.

Weston McKennie could make his Leeds debut, with Rodrigo out for two months through injury.

Robin Koch is suspended and Adam Forshaw, Crysencio Summerville and Stuart Dallas are injured.

Form

Nottingham Forest: LLDWD

Leeds United: WDWLD

Referee

Robert Jones will be the referee for Nottingham Forest v Leeds.

Stadium

Nottingham Forest v Leeds will be played at the City Ground.

Kick-off and channel

Nottingham Forest v Leeds kick-off is on Sunday 5 February at 2pm GMT. The game is on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League (opens in new tab) in the United Kingdom.

In the US, kick-off time is 09.00am ET / 06.00am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

(Image credit: Future)

