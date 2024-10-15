Oldest football stadiums in the world

Many famous football stadiums across the world have disappeared in recent years as elite clubs construct state-of-the-art arenas to replace their old grounds.

Atlético Madrid, Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Juventus and Tottenham are among the clubs to have built brand new stadiums in the past two decades, while a number of others are planning a move in the near future.

Real Madrid have rebuilt their Santiago Bernabéu home, with fierce rivals Barcelona currently remodelling the Camp Nou. And even inconic stadiums like Milan's San Siro appear to be on borrowed time as both AC Milan and Inter look to a future elsewhere.

Happily, though, some old grounds are still standing and also very much in use. Here, a look at the world's oldest football stadiums...

16. Estadio Gran Parque Central (Nacional)

General view of Nacional's Estadio Gran Parque Central ahead of a game against Sao Paulo in August 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Montevideo's Estadio Gran Parque Central opened its doors in 1900 and is the oldest football stadium in the Americas.

Home to Uruguayan giants Nacional, the Gran Parque Central hosted the opening match at the first-ever World Cup in 1930. It was also used for games in the South American Championship in 1923 and 1924 and was the venue for the women's Copa Libertadores final in 2021.

15. Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium (Olympiacos)

General view of the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium, home of Greek side Olympiacos, in March 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Built in 1895 and used as a velodrome for cycling events in the 1896 Olympic Games in Athens, the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium is a football ground these days.

Located in the port city of Piraeus, within the Athens urban area, the Karaiskakis Stadium is named after a national hero and is home to Greece's most successful side: Olympiacos.

14. Portman Road (Ipswich Town)

General view of Ipswich Town's Portman Road stadium ahead of a game against Liverpool in August 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Previously used as a venue for cricket matches, Portman Road opened officially as a football stadium in 1884 and has been home to Ipswich Town ever since.

Outside the ground is a statue of Sir Alf Ramsey, who led Ipswich to a First Division title in 1962 and was in charge of England for the Three Lions' World Cup win in 1966.

13. Anfield (Liverpool)

General view inside Anfield ahead of a match between Liverpool and Wolves in May 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the most iconic stadiums in English football is also one of the oldest, with Liverpool's Anfield home dating back to 1884.

However, Anfield was used by Everton's city rivals Everton between 1884 and 1892, when the Toffees moved out due to a rent dispute and began playing at nearby Goodison Park instead. Liverpool FC were formed later in 1892 and have been playing home games at Anfield ever since.

12. Turf Moor (Burnley)

General view of Burnley's Turf Moor stadium ahead of a game against Newcastle in May 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Burnley's Turf Moor stadium was built in 1883, but sport had been played on the site since at least 1843, when Burnley Cricket Club moved to the area.

Home to Burnley FC since its opening in 1883, Turf Moor became the first football ground to be visited by a member of the Royal Family as Prince Albert Victor attended a friendly between Burnley and Bolton Wanderers in 1886.

11. Ewood Park (Blackburn Rovers)

General view of Ewood Park during a Premier League match between Blackburn Rovers and Manchester United in April 1994. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Built and opened in 1882, Ewood Park was initially used for football, athletics and a form of greyhound racing.

Before the stadium's construction, Blackburn Rovers played several matches on the site and officially moved into the ground in 1890. Rovers' women also began playing their home games at Ewood Park in 2024.

10. Deepdale (Preston North End)

General view of Deepdale during a pre-season friendly between Preston North End and Liverpool in August 2013. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the oldest football stadiums in England, Deepdale opened in 1878 and has been home to Preston North End ever since.

Now an all-seater stadium with a capacity of just over 23,000, Deepdale features imagery of PNE legend Sir Tom Finney and a statue of the former England forward outside the ground. The ground was also home to the National Football Museum between 2001 and 2010.

9. Rodney Parade (Newport County)

General view of Rodney Parade during a match between Newport County and Portsmouth in November 2013. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rodney Parade opened in 1877 and the stadium was initially used as a venue for rugby, cricket, athletics and tennis.

It was the first ground in Wales to have floodlights installed and has been home to local football club Newport County since 2012.

8. Stamford Bridge (Chelsea)

General view of Chelsea's Stamford Bridge stadium in August 1983. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stamford Bridge opened in 1877 and is one of the oldest sports stadiums still in use in the United Kingdom.

An athletics venue in its early years, Stamford Bridge has been home to Chelsea Football Club since the Blues were founded in 1905 and has undergone extensive renovations in the past 30 years.

7. Tannadice Park (Dundee United)

General view of Dundee United's Tannadice Park ahead of a match against Rangers in September 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tannadice Park has been home to Dundee United since the Scottish club's foundation (as Dundee Hibernian) in 1909.

Previously named Clepington Park, the stadium has been used for football since the 1870s and is located just 200 yards away from Den's Park, the home of Dundee United's city rivals Dundee. Often referred to simply as Tannadice, the ground's current capacity is 14,223.

6. The Carlisle Grounds (Bray Wanderers)

General view of The Carlisle Grounds during a match between Bray Wanderers and Finn Harps in August 2020. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Opened in 1862, the Carlisle Grounds is home to Irish outfit Bray Wanderers and has also been used by Ireland's international rugby league team.

The oldest football stadium in Ireland still in use, it has a capacity of just over 3,000. Bray Wanderers lease the ground from Wicklow County Council and the club have explored the possibility of moving to a more modern venue if their current home cannot be redeveloped.

5. Field Mill (Mansfield Town)

General view of Mansfield Town's Field Mill stadium in October 2009. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the oldest stadiums in England, Field Mill has hosted football matches since at least 1861, with some reports suggesting the ground dates back to around 1850.

Home to Mansfield Town since 1919, Field Mill has a capacity of just over 9,000. In its early years, the stadium was also used for cricket and rugby.

4. Goodison Park (Everton)

An aerial view of Everton's Goodison Park stadium in April 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Goodison Park was built in 1892 and has been home to Everton ever since, although the Toffees are set to move to a new stadium on Bramley-Moore Dock in 2025.

Goodison hosted the FA Cup final in 1894 and was used as a venue during the 1966 World Cup. Its current capacity is just under 40,000.

3. Bramall Lane (Sheffield United)

General view of Sheffield United's Bramall Lane stadium in September 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bramall Lane opened in 1855 and was originally used as a cricket ground, before hosting Sheffield's major football fixtures.

That included games involving the world's oldest club, Sheffield FC, and also The Wednesday (later known as Sheffield Wednesday). Bramall Lane became the home of Sheffield United in 1889 and has been used by the Blades ever since. An all-seater stadium these days, it has a capacity of 32,000.

2. Racecourse Ground (Wrexham)

General view of Wrexham's Racecourse Ground ahead of a friendly against Wolves in July 2013. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wrexham's Racecourse Ground was built in 1807 and has been used for football since the Red Dragons were founded in 1864.

Over the years, the Racecourse Ground has regularly hosted Wales matches and is the oldest stadium in the world still used for international football fixtures.

1. Sandygate (Hallam FC)

General view of the Sandygate stadium ahead of a match between Hallam and Lower Breck in August 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Recognised by the Guinness Book of Records as the oldest football stadium in the world, Sandygate has been in use since 1804.

The ground holds 1,300 spectators, with a seated capacity of just 250, and has been home to Sheffield side Hallam FC since 1860. Sandygate is also used as a cricket ground by Hallam CC during the summer months.