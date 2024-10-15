Oldest football stadiums in the world
From Montevideo to Liverpool and Dundee to Greece, a look at the world's oldest football stadiums still in use today...
Many famous football stadiums across the world have disappeared in recent years as elite clubs construct state-of-the-art arenas to replace their old grounds.
Atlético Madrid, Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Juventus and Tottenham are among the clubs to have built brand new stadiums in the past two decades, while a number of others are planning a move in the near future.
Real Madrid have rebuilt their Santiago Bernabéu home, with fierce rivals Barcelona currently remodelling the Camp Nou. And even inconic stadiums like Milan's San Siro appear to be on borrowed time as both AC Milan and Inter look to a future elsewhere.
Happily, though, some old grounds are still standing and also very much in use. Here, a look at the world's oldest football stadiums...
16. Estadio Gran Parque Central (Nacional)
Montevideo's Estadio Gran Parque Central opened its doors in 1900 and is the oldest football stadium in the Americas.
Home to Uruguayan giants Nacional, the Gran Parque Central hosted the opening match at the first-ever World Cup in 1930. It was also used for games in the South American Championship in 1923 and 1924 and was the venue for the women's Copa Libertadores final in 2021.
15. Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium (Olympiacos)
Built in 1895 and used as a velodrome for cycling events in the 1896 Olympic Games in Athens, the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium is a football ground these days.
Located in the port city of Piraeus, within the Athens urban area, the Karaiskakis Stadium is named after a national hero and is home to Greece's most successful side: Olympiacos.
14. Portman Road (Ipswich Town)
Previously used as a venue for cricket matches, Portman Road opened officially as a football stadium in 1884 and has been home to Ipswich Town ever since.
Outside the ground is a statue of Sir Alf Ramsey, who led Ipswich to a First Division title in 1962 and was in charge of England for the Three Lions' World Cup win in 1966.
13. Anfield (Liverpool)
One of the most iconic stadiums in English football is also one of the oldest, with Liverpool's Anfield home dating back to 1884.
However, Anfield was used by Everton's city rivals Everton between 1884 and 1892, when the Toffees moved out due to a rent dispute and began playing at nearby Goodison Park instead. Liverpool FC were formed later in 1892 and have been playing home games at Anfield ever since.
12. Turf Moor (Burnley)
Burnley's Turf Moor stadium was built in 1883, but sport had been played on the site since at least 1843, when Burnley Cricket Club moved to the area.
Home to Burnley FC since its opening in 1883, Turf Moor became the first football ground to be visited by a member of the Royal Family as Prince Albert Victor attended a friendly between Burnley and Bolton Wanderers in 1886.
11. Ewood Park (Blackburn Rovers)
Built and opened in 1882, Ewood Park was initially used for football, athletics and a form of greyhound racing.
Before the stadium's construction, Blackburn Rovers played several matches on the site and officially moved into the ground in 1890. Rovers' women also began playing their home games at Ewood Park in 2024.
10. Deepdale (Preston North End)
One of the oldest football stadiums in England, Deepdale opened in 1878 and has been home to Preston North End ever since.
Now an all-seater stadium with a capacity of just over 23,000, Deepdale features imagery of PNE legend Sir Tom Finney and a statue of the former England forward outside the ground. The ground was also home to the National Football Museum between 2001 and 2010.
9. Rodney Parade (Newport County)
Rodney Parade opened in 1877 and the stadium was initially used as a venue for rugby, cricket, athletics and tennis.
It was the first ground in Wales to have floodlights installed and has been home to local football club Newport County since 2012.
8. Stamford Bridge (Chelsea)
Stamford Bridge opened in 1877 and is one of the oldest sports stadiums still in use in the United Kingdom.
An athletics venue in its early years, Stamford Bridge has been home to Chelsea Football Club since the Blues were founded in 1905 and has undergone extensive renovations in the past 30 years.
7. Tannadice Park (Dundee United)
Tannadice Park has been home to Dundee United since the Scottish club's foundation (as Dundee Hibernian) in 1909.
Previously named Clepington Park, the stadium has been used for football since the 1870s and is located just 200 yards away from Den's Park, the home of Dundee United's city rivals Dundee. Often referred to simply as Tannadice, the ground's current capacity is 14,223.
6. The Carlisle Grounds (Bray Wanderers)
Opened in 1862, the Carlisle Grounds is home to Irish outfit Bray Wanderers and has also been used by Ireland's international rugby league team.
The oldest football stadium in Ireland still in use, it has a capacity of just over 3,000. Bray Wanderers lease the ground from Wicklow County Council and the club have explored the possibility of moving to a more modern venue if their current home cannot be redeveloped.
5. Field Mill (Mansfield Town)
One of the oldest stadiums in England, Field Mill has hosted football matches since at least 1861, with some reports suggesting the ground dates back to around 1850.
Home to Mansfield Town since 1919, Field Mill has a capacity of just over 9,000. In its early years, the stadium was also used for cricket and rugby.
4. Goodison Park (Everton)
Goodison Park was built in 1892 and has been home to Everton ever since, although the Toffees are set to move to a new stadium on Bramley-Moore Dock in 2025.
Goodison hosted the FA Cup final in 1894 and was used as a venue during the 1966 World Cup. Its current capacity is just under 40,000.
3. Bramall Lane (Sheffield United)
Bramall Lane opened in 1855 and was originally used as a cricket ground, before hosting Sheffield's major football fixtures.
That included games involving the world's oldest club, Sheffield FC, and also The Wednesday (later known as Sheffield Wednesday). Bramall Lane became the home of Sheffield United in 1889 and has been used by the Blades ever since. An all-seater stadium these days, it has a capacity of 32,000.
2. Racecourse Ground (Wrexham)
Wrexham's Racecourse Ground was built in 1807 and has been used for football since the Red Dragons were founded in 1864.
Over the years, the Racecourse Ground has regularly hosted Wales matches and is the oldest stadium in the world still used for international football fixtures.
1. Sandygate (Hallam FC)
Recognised by the Guinness Book of Records as the oldest football stadium in the world, Sandygate has been in use since 1804.
The ground holds 1,300 spectators, with a seated capacity of just 250, and has been home to Sheffield side Hallam FC since 1860. Sandygate is also used as a cricket ground by Hallam CC during the summer months.
Ben Hayward is a European football writer and Tottenham Hotspur fan with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa America - and has spent much of that time in Spain. Ben speaks English and Spanish, currently dividing his time between Barcelona and London, covering all the big talking points of the weekend on FFT: he’s also written several list features and interviewed Guglielmo Vicario for the magazine.