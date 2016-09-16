PES 2017 gameplay: Video – our first hour in the game

If you've not heard, the new version of Pro Evo is ruddy great. We reviewed PES 2017 here and went through exactly why this is one of the greatest football games ever made. And yesterday we played out our first hour in the game (since it's official release) live on our YouTube channel.

After checking out the Arsenal team we took on Inter, before seeing how we could do in the Champions League using the mighty West Glamorgan City, aka Swansea.

Have a look to see how we did and gauge some of the lovely new animations and gameplay in PES 2017. And check back to our YouTube channel soon for more games videos as we play through the new FIFA 17...

