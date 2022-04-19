Poland World Cup 2022 squad: Czeslaw Michniewicz names his latest squad

The Poland World Cup 2022 squad is expected to be named in October. Czeslaw Michniewicz's side booked their place in Qatar by beating Sweden in the play-offs, after finishing second to England in their qualification group.

This will be Poland's ninth appearance at the World Cup. They made their debut in 1938 but did not appear again until 1974, when they finished third - an achievement they replicated eight years later in Spain.

Poland were present in Russia four years ago, but they lost two of their three games and were eliminated in the group stage.

Poland World Cup 2022 squad: The final qualifying squad

GK: Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus)

GK: Lukasz Skorupski (Bologna)

GK: Kamil Grabara (Copenhagen)

GK: Bartlomiej Dragowski (Fiorentina)

DF: Matty Cash (Aston Villa)

DF: Michal Helik (Barnsley)

DF: Tomasz Kedziora (Lech Poznan)

DF: Jan Bednarek (Southampton)

DF: Arkadiusz Reca (Spezia)

DF: Tymoteusz Puchacz (Trabzonspor)

DF: Kamil Glik (Benevento)

DF: Bartosz Bereszynski (Sampdoria)

DF: Mateusz Wieteska (Legia Warsaw)

DF: Marcin Kaminski (Schalke)

MF: Jacek Goralski (Kairat)

MF: Jakub Moder (Brighton)

MF: Grzegorz Krychowiak (AEK Athens)

MF: Kamil Grosicki (Pogon Szczecin)

MF: Krystian Bielik (Derby)

MF: Sebastian Szymanski (Dynamo Moscow)

MF: Piotr Zielinski (Napoli)

MF: Szymon Zurkowski (Empoli)

MF: Konrad Michalak (Konyaspor)

MF: Patryk Kun (Rakow Czestochowa)

MF: Przemyslaw Frankowski (Lens)

MF: Przemyslaw Placheta (Norwich)

FW: Adam Buksa (New England Revolution)

FW: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

FW: Krzysztof Piatek (Fiorentina)

How many players are Poland allowed to take to the 2022 World Cup?

Poland will name a 23-man squad for the 2022 World Cup, unless FIFA agrees to an expansion. That seems like a possibility, with the governing body rumoured to have held talks on the issue in March.

Due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, UEFA allowed European nations to use 26-man squads at Euro 2020 last summer. Teams at the recent Copa America and Africa Cup of Nations were permitted to draw from a group of 28 players.

When will the final Poland 2022 World Cup squad be announced?

The 2022 World Cup will take place in November and December, not June and July. It is simply not feasible to stage matches in Qatar at that time of year due to the extraordinary heat.

FIFA has informed all competing nations that they must name their squads by October 20, which is 30 days before the action gets under way. Czeslaw Michniewicz and his peers still have plenty of thinking time.

Who will make the final Poland 2022 World Cup squad?

This will almost certainly be Robert Lewandowski's last World Cup. The Bayern Munich striker continues to deliver the goods at club level and he will be desperate to lead Poland into the knockout phase in Qatar.

Further experience will be provided by Kamil Grosicki, Kamil Glik, Grzegorz Krychowiak and Wojciech Szczesny. The latter is now the undisputed No.1 for his country after Lukasz Fabianski retired from international football last year.

Brighton midfielder Jakub Moder will be part of Poland's travelling party as long as he is fit. He could start in the engine room alongside Piotr Zielinski of Napoli, another player who will almost certainly have a seat reserved on the plane to Qatar.

