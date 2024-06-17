Portugal vs Czech Republic live stream: How to watch Euro 2024 for free

Two former winners (in 2016 and 1976) meet in Group F

Portugal's Bruno Fernandes takes on the Republic of Ireland in a pre-tournament friendly in June 2024.
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes is part of Portugal's glittering array of attacking talent. (Image credit: Sylvain Dionisio ATPImages/Getty Images)
Looking for a Portugal vs Czech Republic live stream? We've got you covered. Portugal vs Czech Republic is free on BBC One/BBC iPlayer in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 free from anywhere.

Portugal vs Czech Republic live stream

Date: Tuesday, June 18
Kick-off: 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12pm PT
FREE STREAM: BBC iPlayer

watch a Portugal vs Czech Republic live stream for free on BBC iPlayer

You can watch a Portugal vs Czech Republic live stream for free on BBC iPlayer (with a valid TV Licence). The match is also free-to-air on BBC One at 8pm on Tuesday, June 18.

Travelling outside the UK? Don't worry – as we explain below, you can watch it live or on-demand with the help of a VPN

