Portugal vs Czech Republic live stream: How to watch Euro 2024 for free

Portugal may have had to wait until the last fixture of the first round of Euro 2024 fixtures, but the 2016 winners represent one of the tournament's favourites. Roberto Martínez's side achieved a perfect 10 qualifying wins, top scoring with 36 and conceding just twice, to secure the continent's finest record. Their biggest issue may finding a way to put Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Rafael Leão, Diogo Jota, João Félix and Gonçalo Ramos in the same team.

Despite qualifying for an eighth successive European Championship finals, the Czech Republic will be with a new manager in Germany. Jaroslav Šilhavý resigned immediately after reaching the finals in a 'do one' to critics moaning at defensive tactics. Ivan Hašek was a surprise replacement, but a decent spell as interim 15 years was enough to give the qualified lawyer the job, four straight wins – including a 7-1 drubbing of Malta 11 days ago – proving method in the madness.

Referee

Marco Guida of Italy will be the referee for Portugal vs Czech Republic. You can find out more about the Euro 2024 referees here.

Stadium

Portugal vs Czech Republic will be played at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig. Take a look at all of the Euro 2024 stadiums and see how it ranks.

International Euro 2024 TV rights

What channel is Euro 2024 on?

UK

All of the games are free to view in the UK, either on the BBC or ITV.

USA

In the USA, you can watch most Euro 2024 live streams on Fox – games will be shown on the Fox or FS1 cable channels. Do bear in mind, however, that five group games are also exclusive to ViX and FuboTV.

If you don't have cable, you can use services such as Sling and FuboTV to get the Fox channels.

Sling Blue ($20.00 first month)

FuboTV (7-day free trial)

Canada

Bell Media and TVA Sports has the rights to Euro 2024 in Canada.

TVA Sports ($17.99/mon or $179.99/year)

Australia

Optus Sport will show all Euro 2024 games in Australia.

New Zealand

In New Zealand, you can watch all Euro 2024 games for free on TVNZ and the TVNZ Plus streaming service.