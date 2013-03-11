Prem Notes: Deadly Downing, minimalist Marveaux, Norwich's nightmare and QPR's clean win

Premier League facts from Opta, our partners on the FREE Stats Zone app

Liverpool 3-2 Tottenham Hotspur

When Stewart Downing has scored or assisted a Premier League goal this season, Liverpool have always won (5 games).

Since arriving in England, Luis Suarez has won more penalties than any other Premier League player (Jonathan Walters and Ashley Young are second on five)



Newcastle United 2-1 Stoke City

Sylvain Marveaux created just one chance for his team-mates after coming on as a substitute Ã¢ÂÂ Papiss CisseÃ¢ÂÂs winner.

Peter Crouch won 17 aerial duels. Only once this season has he won more (18 v Arsenal).



Norwich City 0-0 Southampton

NorwichÃ¢ÂÂs total of 6 shots is the joint-fewest they have recorded at home since returning to the Premier League in 2011 (and the lowest this season).

Southampton had 30 touches in the opposition box, more than any other Premier League team this weekend.



Queens Park Rangers 3-1 Sunderland

Steven Fletcher has scored 7 opening goals in the Premier League this season, more than any other player.

QPR committed only 4 fouls in this game, fewer than any other home game theyÃ¢ÂÂve played this season. (By comparison, Sunderland committed 19.)

StÃÂ©phane Mbia made 9 tackles in this match, the most by a QPR player in the Premier League this season.



Reading 1-2 Aston Villa

Villa hit the woodwork twice; before this game they had only done so 6 times all season.

Reading completed just 73% of their passes in their own half in this game, the worst rate of any side this weekend.



West Bromwich Albion 2-1 Swansea City

Swansea have conceded the Premier League's highest proportion of goals from set pieces this season (50%).

Swansea managed only 2 shots on target.

Graham Dorrans misplaced only 2 of 49 passes.



