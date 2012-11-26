Prem Notes: Devils' heads and dominant Reds, long-ball Toon and long-throw Spurs

Premier League facts from Opta, our partners on the Stats Zone app (now completely FREE)

Sunderland 2-4 West Bromwich Albion

A league-high 47% of the goals West Brom have conceded this season have come in the final 15 minutes of games. Not a single WBA cross (excl. corners) reached a team-mate. Sunderland had more shots on target than any other PL team this weekend (10 of their 32 in 2012-13 came vs WBA). Zoltan Gera has now scored more goals this season (3) than any of his last 5 top-flight campaigns; only in 2004/05 (six) has he netted more Premier League goals.



Everton 1-1 Norwich City

Grant Holt conceded a massive 11 free-kicks this weekend (6 fouls, 5 offsides). Sebastian Bassong scored his first Premier League goal since December 2010, when he netted for Tottenham against Birmingham City. Steven Naismith has netted on each of his last 3 Premier League starts for the Toffees.



Manchester United 3-1 Queens Park Rangers

Man United have conceded first in 9 of their 13 PL games this season; only QPR have conceded the first goal as many times. The Red Devils have now scored 10 headed goals this season, at least 2 more than any other side. Ryan Nelsen made more interceptions (8) than any other player this weekend.



Stoke City 1-0 Fulham

Games at the Britannia this season have produced only 6 goals, fewer than any other Premier League ground. Stoke fashioned 5 attempts from corners this weekend, more than any other side.



Wigan Athletic 3-2 Reading

Nicky Shorey collected his 16th assist in his 82nd Premier League game for Reading; he had totalled just 3 in 86 appearances for his other PL clubs (Aston Villa, Fulham & West Brom). Jean Beausejour made his 7th Premier League assist for Wigan: the Latics have won all 7 games in which he has collected an assist.



Aston Villa 0-0 Arsenal

Lukas Podolski has been subbed off in all 13 Premier League games for the Gunners this term. Olivier Giroud made more successful layoffs than any other player this weekend. Per Mertesacker was the only player to make more than one last-man tackle in the PL this weekend.



Swansea City 0-0 Liverpool

SwanseaÃ¢ÂÂs last 6 Premier League games have all been goal-less at half-time; the Swans themselves have failed to net a first-half goal in their last 10 PL matches. Liverpool embarked on more dribbles than any other team this weekend (30) and also had the most touches in the opponents box (35). Swansea's Gerhard Tremmel made 9 saves: no 'keeper has made more in a Premier League game this season. Liverpool were the only team not to catch an opponent offside this weekend. Steven Gerrard created the most chances of any player this weekend (6); only Leighton Baines and Santi Cazorla have created more than Gerrard this season.



Southampton 2-0 Newcastle United

Southampton have scored in 11 of their 13 games this season; they also hit the woodwork 3 times in this game, but had the division's lowest pass completion this weekend (65%). Newcastle played the highest proportion of passes long this weekend (23%) and have the highest proportion overall this season (17%). Both of SouthamptonÃ¢ÂÂs goals came from defensive errors. Papiss Cisse was caught offside 6 times, the most by any player in any game this season.



Chelsea 0-0 Manchester City

In their first game under Rafa Benitez, Chelsea kept their first clean sheet in 8 league games; however, it was also the first time in 8 home league games that the Blues have failed to score. Indeed, the Blues only mustered 5 shots against Man City, their lowest league total this season. Chelsea also only had 42.3% possession, their lowest in the league this season and lower than any Premier League possession Chelsea posted at Stamford Bridge under Roberto Di Matteo. But it is the continuation of a trend started under the Italian: the Blues have now posted three possession figures under 50% in a row in the league for the first time since August 2004.



Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 West Ham United

Jermain Defoe has now scored 6 goals in 7 Premier League starts for Spurs against West Ham. Andy Carroll finally got on the scoresheet for the Hammers in the Premier League, netting with his 20th shot of the season. Jussi Jaaskelainen has now made 58 saves in the Premier League this season, more than any other keeper. Spurs did not have the most long throws this weekend (11) Ã¢ÂÂ that was Stoke (12) Ã¢ÂÂ but Tottenham lead the season overall (115).



