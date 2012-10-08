Prem Notes: Merry Milner, dribbly Suarez, ruthless Pavel, tackle-shy Toffees and more

Notable Premier League factoids from Opta, our partners on the Stats Zone app (now completely FREE)

Manchester City 3-0 Sunderland

James Milner set up 8 goalscoring chances for his team-mates in this match, more than any other player in a game this weekend, and a joint league high for the season with Leighton Baines (v Aston Villa). Sunderland managed a round-low 3 attempts from open play while conceding a round-high 21 (unblocked) shots.

Chelsea 4-1 Norwich City

Norwich conceded just three fouls in this match, the joint-fewest in a top-flight game this season. Eden Hazard attempted more passes (53) in the final third than any other player this weekend, as well setting up a round joint high six goalscoring chances from open play.

Swansea City 2-2 Reading

Pavel Pogrebnyak has scored 8 goals from just 11 shots on target in the Premier League. Alex McCarthy made a round-high eight saves against Swansea.

West Bromwich Albion 3-2 Queens Park Rangers

Five of the eight shots on target in this game found the net. West Brom conceded a round high 18 fouls in this match. QPR made more lay-offs (27) than any other side this weekend.

Wigan Athletic 2-2 Everton

Wigan were tackled just 8 times in this game, fewer than any other side over the weekend. Everton played more long balls than any other side in this round of action.

West Ham United 1-3 Arsenal

Santi Cazorla has scored more goals from outside the box than any other player in the top 5 European leagues since Aug 2011 (9). Mikel Arteta had a round-high 120 touches in this match; he has topped 100 touches in five of the seven games he has played so far this season, and misplaced just 5 of his 111 passes in this game as well. Andy Carroll contested (32) and won (19) more duels than any other player this weekend, 25 of which (17 won) were aerial duels. No player has contested more duels in a PL game this season (although Christian Benteke also contested 32 v Southampton).

Southampton 2-2 Fulham

Southampton have now scored three own goals this season, the same number as the rest of the 19 Premier League teams combined. Chris Baird made 9 interceptions in this game, a Premier League high for the season.

Liverpool 0-0 Stoke City

Luis Suarez attempted a round-high 16 dribbles in this match, seven of which were successful. He has attempted more dribbles (63) than any other player so far this season. Stoke managed just 170 touches in the Liverpool half in this game, fewer than any other side over the weekend.

Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Aston Villa

Gareth Bale attempted 13 crosses in this game, more than any other player this weekend, but just 1 found a team-mate (as did 1 of his 7 corners). Moussa Dembele attempted a round-high 7 tackles, winning 4 of them, while Villa's Ciaran Clark made a round-high 4 blocks.

Newcastle United 0-3 Manchester United

Wayne Rooney picked up two assists in a game for the first time since January 2011 against Birmingham City. Newcastle misplaced just 1 of 75 passes in their defensive third in this game, the best record of any side this weekend.

