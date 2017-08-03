Premier League ban fancy pitch designs for 2017/18 season

The Premier League officially announced on Wednesday that pitch patterns and designs will no longer be allowed under their new rules. The playing surface "must contain no markings other than the traditional horizontal and white lines".

According to the bigwigs, their decision "brings the Premier League rules into line with UEFA’s regulations for its competitions and follows consultation with the Premier League club groundsmen".

The new rule arrives after a season filled with innovative pitch designs. Leicester's groundsman John Ledwidge was regularly ahead of the game, and last season unveiled a special centre circle cut as the Foxes' crest ahead of their final game of the campaign against Bournemouth.

Southampton were also renowned for their thoughtful creations.

But those days are no more. Please spare a thought for your local groundsman this season as he trundles solemnly about his business.

