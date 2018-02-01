Quiz! Can you name the 25 biggest winter 2018 transfers involving Premier League clubs?

Over £800m was spent on transfer fees this winter, not even counting loan deals, agent fees, signing bonuses and Jim White getting his yellow tie professionally ironed. Huge sums and, inevitably, the majority of it flowed in and out of the Premier League.

Lord knows what the continentals make of it, with their espressos, pink newspapers and long-term transfer strategies. Nothing wrong with a pint or seven of banter juice, a copy of the Currant Bun and throwing-£50m-at-that-Spanish-striker-but-if-you-can’t-get-him-the-Dutch-one-will-do, so long as we get someone in cos ’Arry says we’re down to the bare bones. GET YOUR PLATINUM CARD OUT ROMAN, TONY CONTE NEEDS A BIG MAN.

Where were we? Ah yes, these are the 25 biggest cash deals of the winter 2018 window involving Premier League sides. So either the buying or selling club - in many cases both - call England’s top flight home.

Now, six minutes are on the clock and we’d love to know how you get on @FourFourTwo – we’ll retweet the best scores, if you don’t give answers away – and then challenge some mates too. Good luck!

(Note: Adblockers can stop you seeing our quizzes – please turn them off. Thanks)

More time-killing quizzes on FourFourTwo.com