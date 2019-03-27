Quiz! Can you name the 27 players to feature in Leeds United’s run to the 2000/01 Champions League semi-finals?
By Eddie Taylor
Good times might be returning to Elland Road, but the Whites still have some way to go to match the peak David O’Leary era...
When looked at through the rear-view mirror, the so-called dream lived by Leeds United under manager David O’Leary and their over-exposed chairman Peter Ridsdale was startlingly brief.
O’Leary succeeded George Graham in October 1998 and was dismissed a little over three-and-a-half years later, having steered his “babies” to four top-five finishes in the Premier League and the semi-finals of the UEFA Cup and Champions League.
At the time, though, the heady cocktail of carefree academy products and headline-grabbing, account-shredding recruits seemed on course for a sustained challenge to the Ferguson-Wenger duopoly at the summit of English football.
The Champions League season of 2000/01 in particular offered 18 reasons to believe that this Leeds United could perhaps even rival Revie’s glories; they saw off the likes of Barcelona, Anderlecht and, in Sven-Goran Eriksson’s last act before becoming England manager, Italian champions Lazio.
But how well do you remember that season’s names of a swashbuckling, carefree squad that Johan Cruyff famously said would “make you dance”? We want you to name every player that appeared for Leeds in the Champions League that season – including qualifying – before they were knocked out by Valencia.
We’ve given you seven minutes to do the best you can – as always, challenge your mates and let us know how you get on at @FourFourTwo.
