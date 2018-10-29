Quiz! Can you name the 37 players who've scored 10+ Premier League goals for Tottenham?

Harry Kane has been a bit good since breaking into Tottenham’s first team as a wide-eyed whippersnapper.

It was only four-and-a-half years ago that the Englishman was making his first Premier League start for Spurs, starring with a goal and assist as the north Londoners trashed Sunderland 5-1. He followed that up with two more in his next two matches, and by February 2014 was a bona fide starter leaving a trail of destruction in his wake.

It’s currently 113 top-flight goals and counting for Chingford’s favourite son, who has plundered them at a rate of one every 114 minutes – bettered by nobody on this list. (But a word for the man who appears here with his goal-every-2,311-minutes record.)

So can you name the 37 players who’ve scored at least 10 goals for Tottenham in the Premier League? We’ve given you eight minutes to try, and then want you to tell us how you get on @FourFourTwo – you could get yourself on our daily Twitter leaderboard. After you’re done, why not share it with some friends to see how they get on?

