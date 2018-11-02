Quiz! Can you name the 38 goalscorers in Arsenal vs Liverpool matches since 2007/08?

Please note: This is Premier League only. Sorry, Emiliano Insua.

Yes, poor Insua indeed. The left-back only scored once for Liverpool in 62 appearances, but it came against Arsenal in a December 2009 League Cup defeat at the Emirates Stadium.

Unfortunately for the goal-shy Argentine, however, we’re only looking for Premier League goal-getters in this fixture over the last 10 seasons (so that also rules out an FA Cup meeting in 2013/14 and their Champions League double header of 2007/08 – apologies).

That still leaves 38 players to get here, though, what with this being one of the goaliest (@Collins – add it to the dictionary, please) fixtures in Premier League history. In recent years it’s been a bit one-sided: Liverpool are unbeaten in six against Arsenal, and have scored an eye-watering 17 goals across their last five meetings.

But don’t worry. Arsenal are looking like genuine top-four contenders under Unai Emery this time around, and will be out to transform grin to gurn for Jurgen Klopp on Saturday evening.

Before they try, though, we want you to name the 38 players who’ve bothered goalkeepers in Premier League matches between the two since 2007/08. Ten minutes are on the clock, and then you can screenshot your scores and tell us how you fared @FourFourTwo – a place on our daily Twitter leaderboard is up for grabs.

