Quiz! Can you name every Chelsea player to have won a Champions League final?
By Mark White published
Sure, you'll breeze the Class of '21 – but what about the Chelsea star who won Old Big Ears in '94 and '98?
Eight minutes on the clock, 69 clubs to guess.
Chelsea may be European champions now – but they've got a history of bringing European champions to Stamford Bridge.
It began in the 90s. Back then, the Premier League was new to signing players from overseas but the Blues signed some big names with big continental pedigree.
We've tallied up every single player to have worn the Chelsea shirt and won a final in the most prestigious club competition of all. Of course, we've included those that have done it while at Chelsea – but plenty of players have won the competition before or after stints in west London.
And we're only looking for players from 1993, onwards, of course. How many can you name?
Mark White
