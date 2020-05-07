Quiz! Can you name every club Leroy Sané has ever scored against?

10 minutes on the clock, 54 clubs to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates - especially if they're Manchester City fans.

The Premier League has been a worse place without Leroy Sane this season.

The German lit up England when he first arrived from Schalke, blending a ferocious turn of pace with a keen eye for goal. He's terrorised defences up since arriving at Manchester City and the injury he sustained in the Community Shield last August - which has kept him out all season - means we could have seen him on these shores for the last time.

Bayern Munich are reportedly coming back in for the German. As the rumours swirl though - especially with not much else going on in lockdown - we'd like to look back on Sane's story so far.

We've listed every club he's ever scored against - back from his days at Schalke in the Bundesliga, into his Premier League days. Can you remember every one of his victims?

While you're here, why not take advantage of our brilliant new subscribers' offer? Get 5 copies of the world's greatest football magazine for just £5 – the game's greatest stories and finest journalism direct to your door for less than the cost of a London pint. Cheers!

NOW READ...

MANCHESTER CITY "My team-mates were shouting 'Don't shoot!'" Vincent Kompany reflects on his Manchester City sign-off

NEWCASTLE UNITED What next for Newcastle United? 5 things that will happen once the takeover is complete

GUIDE Premier League live stream best VPN: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world