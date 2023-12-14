Quiz! Can you name every club to have finished top of a Europa League group?
Variety is one of the competition's biggest strengths, but it makes this challenge even harder
12 minutes on the clock, 89 teams to guess.
The variety of teams that compete in the Europa League is one of the best things about it.
This year's group stage features representatives from 21 countries, including Cyprus, Moldova and Azerbaijan.
Some of the competition's diversity is reflected in the 89 different group winners there have been since it was rebranded in 2009.
Even with 12 minutes on the clock, we'll be seriously impressed if you can name all of them.
Sean Cole is a freelance journalist. He has written for FourFourTwo, BBC Sport and When Saturday Comes among others. A Birmingham City supporter and staunch Nikola Zigic advocate, he once scored a hat-trick at St. Andrew’s (in a half-time game). He also has far too many football shirts and spends far too much time reading the Wikipedia pages of obscure players.