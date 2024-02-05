Quiz! Can you name every country Neymar has scored against for Brazil?
As Neymar turns 32, test your knowledge of his excellent goalscoring record at international level
8 minutes on the clock, 60 countries to guess.
While World Cup success continues to elude Brazil, it certainly hasn't been for want of trying on Neymar's part.
The flamboyant forward has arguably been his country's key player heading into the last three tournaments, where he's delivered eight goals and four assists.
Last year, Neymar made history by moving clear of Pele to become Brazil's all-time leading scorer, with an outstanding record of 79 goals in 128 appearances.
He's found the net in 60 games so far at international level, but can you name every country he's scored against? Several appear more than once.
