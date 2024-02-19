Quiz! Can you name every cover star from a FIFA/EA Sports FC game?

Sol Campbell holding up an image of himself on the cover of FIFA 2000

6 minutes on the clock, 50 players to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

THEN TRY Quiz! Can you name the 48 stadiums in English football with a 20,000+ capacity?

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

There are 50 players to name, and several of them occur more than once, but we're not expecting many perfect scores on this quiz.

While EA Sports has had the money and clout to make their covers a star-studded affair in the last couple of decades, the early years were much less showy.

The first three editions in particular are a real challenge, with action shots taking precedence over the players involved. All of them are internationals, but hardly household names.

See how you get on and enjoy wallowing in some nostalgia if nothing else.

MORE QUIZZES

Quiz! Can you name every club to have finished top of a Champions League group?

Quiz! Can you get 100% in our expert-level odd one out quiz?

Quiz! Can you name every player since 2008 with just ONE Ballon d'Or nomination?