Quiz! Can you name every club to have finished top of a Champions League group?

Jude Bellingham celebrating a goal against Napoli in the Champions League

Football quiz time – and this one is all about the Champions League.

The format of the Champions League has changed several times since 1992, but at least one group stage has featured every year.

Until now. 36 clubs are in the midst of a 'league phase', each facing eight different teams.

TRY NEXT (Image credit: Getty Images) QUIZ Can you name the 92 clubs in England's top four leagues for 2024/25?

While this guarantees more games, and money, for participants, it also presents some new complications.

As we leave the old format behind, see how many of the 52 clubs you can name who have topped a Champions League group.

Eight minutes on the clock. And you can use Kwizly to generate a hint on each question.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates. Go!

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

Quiz! Can you name these 50 players from their career paths?

Quiz! Can you name every team to have ever played in the Premier League?

Quiz! Can you name the top 50 Premier League assist-makers ever?

Quiz! Can you name every FA Cup-winning team ever?

Quiz! Can you name every player with 100+ Champions League appearances?