Quiz! Can you name every club to have finished top of a Champions League group?

By
published

Clubs from Europe's biggest leagues dominate this list, alongside some relative minnows and surprise packages

Jude Bellingham celebrating a goal against Napoli in the Champions League
Jude Bellingham celebrating a goal against Napoli in the Champions League (Image credit: Getty Images)

Football quiz time – and this one is all about the Champions League.

The format of the Champions League has changed several times since 1992, but at least one group stage has featured every year.

Until now. 36 clubs are in the midst of a 'league phase', each facing eight different teams.

TRY NEXT

Kyle Walker of Manchester City lifts the Premier League Trophy after their team's victory during the Premier League match between Manchester City and West Ham United at Etihad Stadium on May 19, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

QUIZ Can you name the 92 clubs in England's top four leagues for 2024/25?

While this guarantees more games, and money, for participants, it also presents some new complications.

As we leave the old format behind, see how many of the 52 clubs you can name who have topped a Champions League group.

Eight minutes on the clock. And you can use Kwizly to generate a hint on each question.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates. Go!

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

More football quizzes

Quiz! Can you name these 50 players from their career paths?

Quiz! Can you name every team to have ever played in the Premier League?

Quiz! Can you name the top 50 Premier League assist-makers ever?

Quiz! Can you name every FA Cup-winning team ever?

Quiz! Can you name every player with 100+ Champions League appearances?

Sean Cole
Sean Cole
Writer

Sean Cole is a freelance journalist. He has written for FourFourTwo, BBC Sport and When Saturday Comes among others. A Birmingham City supporter and staunch Nikola Zigic advocate, he once scored a hat-trick at St. Andrew’s (in a half-time game). He also has far too many football shirts and spends far too much time reading the Wikipedia pages of obscure players.