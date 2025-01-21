Quiz! Can you name every club to have finished top of a Champions League group?
Clubs from Europe's biggest leagues dominate this list, alongside some relative minnows and surprise packages
Football quiz time – and this one is all about the Champions League.
The format of the Champions League has changed several times since 1992, but at least one group stage has featured every year.
Until now. 36 clubs are in the midst of a 'league phase', each facing eight different teams.
While this guarantees more games, and money, for participants, it also presents some new complications.
As we leave the old format behind, see how many of the 52 clubs you can name who have topped a Champions League group.
Eight minutes on the clock. And you can use Kwizly to generate a hint on each question.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates. Go!
