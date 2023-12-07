Quiz! Can you name every EFL player to score at least 25 goals in a season since 2000?

15 minutes on the clock, 80 players to guess.

Prolific goalscorers are so valuable because finding the back of the net consistently is the hardest thing to do in football.

While having a striker who can hit 25 goals a season is no guarantee of success, it certainly boosts your chances.

Since 2000, 80 players have reached that milestone in a single EFL campaign, some more than once.

From Aston Villa to Yeovil Town, and many other places in between, how well do you remember these goalscorers?

