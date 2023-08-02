Quiz! Can you name every nationality to have scored 100 Premier League goals?

Eight minutes on the clock, 41 nationalities to guess.

Since the Premier League breakaway in 1992, England's top tier has welcomed the greatest stars in the world to our shores.

While the top scorer in Premier League history has always been a British player, there have been other big goal-getters from around the world – some have made their name here, others have been big stars who have ended up in England.

Today, we're not asking for the players specifically – we just want to know where they're from.

41 nations can boast 100 Premier League goals… but who?

