Quiz! Can you name every nationality to have scored 100 Premier League goals?
We're not looking for the players to have scored a century in the Premier League today – just their nationalities
Eight minutes on the clock, 41 nationalities to guess.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your friends.
NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name the most expensive manager hires of all time?
We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here
Since the Premier League breakaway in 1992, England's top tier has welcomed the greatest stars in the world to our shores.
While the top scorer in Premier League history has always been a British player, there have been other big goal-getters from around the world – some have made their name here, others have been big stars who have ended up in England.
Today, we're not asking for the players specifically – we just want to know where they're from.
41 nations can boast 100 Premier League goals… but who?
MORE QUIZZES
Quiz! Can you name the biggest 80 Premier League transfers ever?
Quiz! Can you name the 48 stadiums in English football with a 20,000+ capacity?
Quiz! Can you guess 100 correct answers in FourFourTwo's Big Badge Quiz?
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.
Most Popular
By Mark White
By Mark White
By Mark White
By Mark White
By Rich Laverty
By Rich Laverty