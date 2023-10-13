Quiz! Can you name every England player in the friendly loss against Australia in 2003?

Eight minutes on the clock, 22 players to guess!

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name all 32 teams that took part in the 2022 World Cup?

England face Australia for the eighth time on Friday night as the two teams meet in a friendly at Wembley.

The Three Lions have won four of the previous seven, including a 2-1 victory in their last meeting at Sunderland's Stadium of Light in 2016, when Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou was in charge of the Socceroos.

Of the other three matches, two were draws, but Australia bagged a 3-1 win at Upton Park in their sixth meeting, which was played at Upton Park in February 2003.

England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson famously picked a different XI in each half at the Boleyn Ground, but it was an evening to forget for the Three Lions. One legend did make his debut that night, though...

MORE QUIZZES

Quiz! Can you name every men's player to go to a tournament with England since 1996?

Quiz! Can you name the 30 players Gareth Southgate has used the most?

Quiz! Can you name the last 50 players to make their England debuts?